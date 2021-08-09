Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 9, 2021 – Greatest gift

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to fashion designer Michael Kors, born on this date in 1959, “The older I get, the more I realize that the ultimate luxury is time.”

BACK ON TRACK – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital sewing and craft group is resuming sales in the hospital atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Aug. 23. A wide assortment of handmade items will be available.

WORK TO PLAY – Michelle Urbanczyk, executive director of Explore & More – the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum, is guest speaker as the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84738738485.

TAILS WAGGING – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its annual “Save a Cat, Eat a Dog” event Tuesday at George’s Hot Dogs, 5808 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg. All proceeds from hot dog sales between 4 and 7 p.m. will be donated to Ten Lives Club.