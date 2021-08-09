Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 9, 2021 – Greatest gift

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to fashion designer Michael Kors, born on this date in 1959, “The older I get, the more I realize that the ultimate luxury is time.”
. . .
BACK ON TRACK – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital sewing and craft group is resuming sales in the hospital atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Aug. 23. A wide assortment of handmade items will be available.
. . .
WORK TO PLAY – Michelle Urbanczyk, executive director of Explore & More – the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum, is guest speaker as the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84738738485.
. . .
TAILS WAGGING – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its annual “Save a Cat, Eat a Dog” event Tuesday at George’s Hot Dogs, 5808 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg. All proceeds from hot dog sales between 4 and 7 p.m. will be donated to Ten Lives Club.
. . .
SAFETY FIRST – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is sponsoring a free car seat check by certified technicians from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Extension, Lockport. To book a time, call Cathleen Davis at 438-3464 or email cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
. . .
PEN IN HAND – Author Vickie Rubin, a blogger and regular contributor to The Buffalo News, celebrates the publication of her first book, “Raising Jess: A Story of Hope,” which tells of a family’s experiences raising a child with special needs, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Oak Golf Course, 711 Smith Road, East Amherst. Light appetizers, beer and wine will be served.
. . .
ROYAL RECEPTION – Welcoming visitors to the Erie County Dairy Princess Booth at the Erie County Fair starting Wednesday will be 2021-22 Dairy Princess Allison Gabel of Lawtons and Alternate Princess Jocelyn Mesch of Collins, along with their court of dairy ambassadors. Allison’s aunt Julie Gabel was Erie County Dairy Princess in 1976.
. . .
REUNION TIME – The Class of 1961 from Mount St. Joseph Academy will mark its 60th anniversary by meeting for lunch Aug. 18 in Pane’s Restaurant, 984 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. For reservations, call Pauline Laudico Knapp at 692-5484.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michelle Militello, Bob Dearing, Dick Baldwin, Felicia Meyer, Susan Lenahan, “Buffalo” Bill Harms, Christie Eastman-Byers, Leon Bourdage, Kristin Amodeo Golding, John Douds, David Herren, Amy Clayman Wolfe, Carol Jovic, Patrick Evans, Donna Andruszko, Alexis Danner and Mary Brosart.
AND TUESDAY – Don Van Every, Margaret Kenny Giancola, Terry Robinson, Jennifer Bronstein, Will Casey, Lucy Grace Ruminski, Katie Clouden, Nicky Piazza, Joe Fiederowicz, Ron Zielin, Marcia Gruber Page, Paula Gwitt, Claire Hooley, Carmella Pattacciato, Sam Rishel, Stephanie Kraengel, Henry Kraengel, Judy Schmitt, Bill Schmitt and Emmie Claire Heidinger.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.