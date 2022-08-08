Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 8, 2022 – Bright side

OLAF FUB SEZ: Our favorite line from poet Sara Teasdale, born on this date in 1884, “I make the most of all that comes and the least of all that goes.”

GREEN KEEPER – Filmmaker Laurence Cotton will give a free presentation, “Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature to the City,” at 7 tonight in the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Cotton is the originator of the PBS television special, “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America.”

TAPPING IN – Noco will host a free information session on geothermal energy for heating and cooling at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Wick Campus Center at Daemen University. For more info and to register, visit noco.com/geothermal-seminar.

AROUND THE CORNER – Master gardener Lyn Chimera will talk about preparing gardens for the winter and the importance of recycling leaves at a meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 5047 Smith Road, Hamburg. Guests are welcome. To attend, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

OUTDOOR INSIGHTS – Nature columnist Gerry Rising will speak on “Writing Wisdom (Featuring Owls)” at a luncheon meeting of WNY Pen Women at noon Saturday in the Eagle House, 5578 Main St., Williamsville. Cost is $20. All are welcome. Reservations needed by Wednesday. Call Barbara Blackburn at 716-634-2909.

PEN IN HAND – Newfane-based author Diana Tuorto will host a children’s craft session and book signing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St., Newfane. Also in Newfane that evening, bluegrass music with Creekside at the gazebo on Main Street from 7 to 9 p.m.

BRING THE KIDS – Charlie Brown specials will be featured at Family Movie Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday at DeGloper VFW Post, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. It’s free and open to the public.

REUNION ALERTS – The Class of 1972 at Bishop Turner High School will celebrate its 50th reunion on Friday in Kiebzak’s Restaurant, 38 Crocker St., Sloan. For info, call Mike Lewicki at 716-238-3560.

The Bishop McMahon High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 in Chef’s Restaurant, 291 Seneca St. For info, email Karen Walker Falzone at Ritak1215@yahoo.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Eileen Mulderig, Brittni Smallwood, Mike Benevento, Bill Wippert, Paul Morgante, Michelle Ballaro, Beth Henry, Matt Hoffman, Susan Chella, John Caso, Karl Hawthorn Jr., Kelsey Yeates, Bethany Vivian, Camryn Jane Panek, Frank Panek and Marlene Marciniak.

AND TUESDAY – PearlieMae Hargro, Carroll McLaughlin, Emma Motley, Michelle Militello, Bob Dearing, Dick Baldwin, Felicia Meyer, Susan Lenahan, Buffalo Bill Harms, Christie Eastman Byers, Leon Bourdage, Kristin Amodeo Golding, Joanne Willmott, Emily Anderson, John Douds and Evelyn Lewis.

