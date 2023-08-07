OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and humorist Garrison Keillor, born on this date in 1942, “One reads books in order to gain the privilege of living more than one life.”

. . .

DAY TRIP – Everyone living in ZIP Codes 14201 to 14280 gets free daytime admission Tuesday at Chautauqua Institution for the 14th annual Buffalo Day @ CHQ. Theme is based on the Oct. 2, 2022, Buffalo News Viewpoint article, “How would Olmsted handle going green today?”

It includes a program at 3:30 p.m. in the Hall of Philosophy with Michelle Urbanczyk, executive director of Explore & More, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum, and Mark Wenzler, director of the Chautauqua Climate Change Initiative; followed by a screening at 5 p.m. in the Cinema of the WNED-TV production of “If Our Water Could Talk” and a discussion by Gregory D. Stevens, executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission.

. . .

WELCOME MAT – AFS-USA is looking for families and people in Buffalo area to become hosts for international students for 12 weeks, a semester or an entire school year. Students come from nearly 80 nations and cultures and arrive with their own spending money and medical coverage. Hosts provide students with a bed, meals, support and encouragement. For more info, call 800-AFS-INFO or visit afsusa.org.

. . .

ARTFUL – Painter and sculptor Brian Porter, chairman of the Fire Arts Department at SUNY Erie Community College North, is guest speaker for the next Let’s Do Lunch program sponsored by the Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board at noon Aug. 17 in the Anchor Bar, 4300 Maple Road, Amherst. For reservations, call 716-631-7005.

. . .

REUNION TIME – The Class of 1964 from West Seneca High School will meet for lunch Aug. 16 in the Gardenview Restaurant, 1744 Union Road, West Seneca, to discuss plans for a 60th reunion next year. Reservations needed today. Call Carole Lynn Ball at 716-491-0593.

The Williamsville Central High School Class of 1961 will hold a reunion picnic from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Island Park Pavilion in Williamsville. Send a $20 per person donation to Dick Brown, 6 E. Spring St., Williamsville, NY 14221. For more info, email Dr. Kevin Leman at birthorderguy@yahoo.com.

Students from the Class of 1970 at St. Martin’s Elementary School in South Buffalo will reunite for a party at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at 221 Hi View Terrace, West Seneca. For info, call John Kraus at 716-849-1581.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Amy Klopp, Eugenia “Jean” Cierlicki, Debbie Filipink, Jamie Moses, Lavon Stephens, Geoffrey Hardcastle, Michelle Dalka, Joel Burnett, Judy Edwards, Al Sholley, Ray Baird, Guy Tomassi, Mike Haefner, Thomas Ptak.

AND TUESDAY – Brittni Smallwood, Mike Benevento, Bill Wippert, Paul Morgante, Michelle Ballaro, Rosemary Bulas-DeJac, Karl Hawthorn Jr., Kelsey Yeates and Bob Wilson.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.