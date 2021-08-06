Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 6, 2021 – No regrets

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian and actress Lucille Ball, born in Jamestown on this date in 1911, “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.”

. . .

MUSIC MEN – Fans of Drums Along the Waterfront, which was canceled again this year because of the pandemic, still can get a taste of high-stepping virtuosity on Sunday, thanks to the Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps.

Spirit of Atlanta, which has gone to Drum Corps International’s World Championship finals 20 times since 1978, will hold an open rehearsal from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, plus a performance at 4 p.m., in the Niagara Falls High School football stadium, 4455 Porter Road. Admission is free.

The Spirit of Atlanta Drum Line also will appear on stage at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Ted Reinhardt Western New York Drumming Festival at Old Man River, 375 Niagara St., Town of Tonawanda.

. . .