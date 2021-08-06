Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 6, 2021 – No regrets

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian and actress Lucille Ball, born in Jamestown on this date in 1911, “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.”
. . .
MUSIC MEN – Fans of Drums Along the Waterfront, which was canceled again this year because of the pandemic, still can get a taste of high-stepping virtuosity on Sunday, thanks to the Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps.
Spirit of Atlanta, which has gone to Drum Corps International’s World Championship finals 20 times since 1978, will hold an open rehearsal from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, plus a performance at 4 p.m., in the Niagara Falls High School football stadium, 4455 Porter Road. Admission is free.
The Spirit of Atlanta Drum Line also will appear on stage at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Ted Reinhardt Western New York Drumming Festival at Old Man River, 375 Niagara St., Town of Tonawanda.
. . .
FESTIVE NOTE – The Renaissance Summer Fest will bring craft vendors and basket raffles to the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available at 11 a.m. both days.
. . .
PAGES OF HISTORY – More than 20 dealers will offer rare books, old maps and historic items as the Chautauqua County Historical Society holds its annual Vintage Book and Paper Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Eason Hall, 23 Elm St., Westfield. Admission is $5. All who attend will receive a door prize. For more info, call 326-2977 or visit BookAndPaperShow.com.
. . .
MILESTONE MOMENT – Members of the Kenmore Garden Club will celebrate the club’s 90th anniversary with a catered luncheon Tuesday in the DFK Pavilion in Town of Tonawanda’s Lincoln Park. Current membership of the club is 48, one of whom has been active for 55 years.
. . .
