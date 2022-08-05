Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 5, 2022 – All natural

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to writer and farmer Wendell Berry, born on this date in 1934, “Whether we and our politicians know it or not, Nature is party to all our deals and decisions, and she has more votes, a longer memory and a sterner sense of justice than we do.”

. . .

COME BROWSE – The Homewood Theater Company holds a vintage costume jewelry sale from noon to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. All proceeds benefit the depot. For more info, call 716-636-5798.

The seventh annual Oliver Street Art Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday between Robinson and Schenck streets in North Tonawanda features more than 50 local artists, kids activities, live music, food and free samples from Flying Bison Brewery.

. . .

CREATURE FEATURES – Agape United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, offers a drive-thru blessing of the animals from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Donations benefit the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, 1963 Mill Road, holds an Enchanted Wild Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with animal movie stars, superheroes and a flying bird show. For more info and tickets, visit hawkcreek.org.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, holds a chicken barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. $15, drive-thru only.

Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda, hosts a Master’s chicken barbecue from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. $17, $15 advance.

. . .

COLD CASE – Retired Buffalo homicide detective Lissa Marie Redmond signs copies of her latest book, “Catch Your Death,” from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road. For more info, call 716-823-2665 or visit dogearsbookstore.org.

...

KEYED IN – Cool jazz is the theme of the Steinway Sundays series with pianist Krista Seddon at 2 p.m. Sunday in Central Park United Methodist Church, 216 Beard Ave. Tickets $35, second one free. For info and tickets, visit centralparkcomplex.com.

. . .

