OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, born on this date in 1792, “Nothing wilts faster than laurels that have been rested upon.”

MUSIC MAKERS – A six-week class in Balinese gamelan music for people 13 and older begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nusantara Arts in St. John’s-Grace Church, 51 Colonial Circle. No experience necessary. Fee according to means. For more info and to register, visit NusantaraArts.com.

The region’s largest gathering of drummers and percussionists – the Ted Reinhardt Western New York Drumming Festival – takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday outdoors at Old Man River restaurant, 375 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda. Drummers are invited to bring their instruments and play along to recorded music. Performances by JGB Shibuki Japanese Drumming at 1 and recording artist Najee’s drummer DP on Drums at 2:30. Proceeds benefit music scholarships for seniors at Kenmore East High School. For more info, call 716-598-0387 or visit the festival’s Facebook page.

. . . BRING THE KIDS – An outdoor family event with music, games and food, including a best pie contest, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland Drive Presbyterian Church, 735 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. For more info, call 716-833-0034.

Make a donation to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and get a free selfie with the animated character Bluey from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a session hosted by Event Preneur Pro in the Polish Falcons hall, 445 Columbia Blvd., Depew. It’s part of a vendor show from 11 to 3.

SUNDAY DRIVE – Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive off Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, offers a drive-thru chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dinners $15.

The West Seneca Historical Society holds an antiques and collectibles appraisal from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at its museum, 919 Mill Road. $2 per item, maximum of three.

