Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 4, 2021 – Worth the wait

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Barack Obama, born on this date in 1961, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”
WORKING OUT – More than 100 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs in more that 30 retailers and restaurants are offered as Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road, hosts a free job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. today. Those seeking jobs should dress professionally and bring plenty of hard copies of their resumes. Those attending will receive a $10 gift card to Dunkin while supplies last. For more info, visit fashionoutletsniagara.com.
SCREEN TIME – The Great Lakes Christian Film Festival, the largest faith-based film festival in New York State, opens Thursday in East Aurora with more than 50 films. Among the attractions will be demonstrations of fights, falls and firearms by Robbins’ Stunt Team at 5 p.m. Saturday in i6I Church, 650 Main St. For more info, visit glcff.com or the festival Facebook page.
PLENTY OF FUN – Music by Strictly Hip at 7 p.m. Friday opens this weekend’s Summerfest at St. John Vianney Parish, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. The beer tent starts serving at 5.
Saturday activities begin with a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m., followed by a Family Day at 1 p.m. with outdoor games and bounce houses and music at 7 p.m. by Flipside.
Sunday sees an outdoor Mass at noon, a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue at 1 p.m., a tribute to Neil Diamond from Billy Vogel at 3 and drawings for a $20,000 cash raffle at 4. For more info, visit the parish Facebook page.
CONSOLATION – To make up for the cancellation of the 2021 Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, organizers are hosting a free all-ages Community Appreciation Day from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday in Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. There will be four dance performers, three bands, food trucks and an art sale by artists from former festivals. For more info, visit ElmwoodArtFest.org.
