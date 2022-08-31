Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 31, 2022 – The basic question

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Buddy Hackett, born Leonard Hacker on this date in 1924, “As a child, my family’s menu consisted of two choices: take it or leave it.”

READY TO HELP – Western New York Independent Living will hold a Community Outreach Pop-Up Event to spotlight the agency’s services for seniors and people with disabilities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at its offices at 3080 Main St. Free hot dogs, snacks and beverages will be offered.

HOW THEY’VE GROWN – The Orchard Park Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Road. Members are asked to bring samples of plants from their gardens for judging and prizes. Guests welcome. For more info, call Diana Szczepanski at 716-674-8970.

HAVE A CUP – Participating Dunkin’ locations in Western New York will salute teachers Thursday by treating them to a free medium hot or iced coffee. Pumpkin flavor swirl available.

THE GOOD FIGHT – Author and historian Richard Barbuto will give a presentation on five local heroes from the War of 1812 at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. Admission is $12. For reservations, call 716-837-0584.

IN THE KNOW – A free introductory workshop on recognizing signs of dementia, “Is It Normal Aging or Not Normal Aging?,” will be offered by care consultant Laurie Bauch at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 67 Saxton St., Lockport. Bauch is coordinator of the church’s respite sessions for dementia care providers. Beverages and cookies served. For info and to register, call 716-434-3106.

CONGRATULATIONS – Edward Tase Jr. of Lockport, a member of the Frontier Volunteer Fire Co., was recently elected president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. He will be bringing the association’s state convention back to Niagara Falls next August.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Barbara Katrein-Deci, Nancy Tobin, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jacquie Moore, Tyler Colwell, Marie Ulrich, Ronju Sokolowski, Patrick Lonergan, James Lanz, Scott Allen, Eileen Virginia, Kevin Herr, Marie Ulrich, Briana Haverhals, Eric T. McGrath, Anthony Palumbo, Kara Park, Carol Albrecht, Connor Roman O’Sullivan, Aidan Allman, Thomas C. Anderson, Dan Domagalski, Joey Hastreiter and Lucas Everett.

AND THURSDAY – Wyatt Young, Lance Pollock, Jeff Gordon, Melissa Holmes, Valerie Pillo, Willie “Hutch” Jones, Kieran O’Malley, Deshelle Fields, Clare Rose Ruminski, Kay McGuire, Kathy Aures, David Miesowicz, Andy Giarrizzo, George Sopka, Kenny Dagostino, Lorrie Dunford, Tara Sasiadek, Jacqueline Gallagher O’Neill, Ben Staddon, Angelo Reesor, Kristen Chmura, Joe Zito and Jennifer Karg.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.