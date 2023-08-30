OLAF FUB SEZ: According to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, born on this date in 1930, “Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”

. . .

BRIGHTENING UP – The Allegany County village of Angelica will present the first “Sunflower Legacy: A Festival of Lasting Love” in Park Circle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, a celebration dedicated to the flowers and to grandmothers. There will be games, a playground, a bounce house, food and more than 20 vendors.

. . .

HOMECOMING – Moxie Gardiner, a graduate of Mount St. Joseph’s Academy and Buffalo State University who now lives in the Washington, D.C., area, returns to introduce her first book, “Virgin Snow,” a coming-of-age novel set on Buffalo’s West Side. She will greet readers and sign books from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in Talking Leaves Books, 951 Elmwood Ave.; from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in Black Rock Books, 43 Hamilton St.; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Fitz Books & Waffles, 433 Ellicott St. For more info, visit moxiegardiner.com.

. . .

HARD TIMES – “War Comes to Black Rock, 1812-1814” is the topic in the Living History Lecture Series at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5962 Genesee St., Lancaster. Speaker is Richard V. Barbuto, professor emeritus of military history at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has written several books about the War of 1812 on the Niagara Frontier. To reserve a seat, call 716-837-0893.

. . .

CLEAR THE DECKS – Erie County residents and businesses can get rid of old paint properly at a free collection Sept. 9 in Williamsville. It’s by reservation only at erie.gov/recycling, which includes lists of acceptable and unacceptable items. Times from 10:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. are still available.

. . .

LIFT A GLASS – The history of beer and brewing in upstate New York is celebrated at the annual Hops Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford. Visitors can witness beer-making demonstrations in a working 19th century brewery and watch a savory crop of hops being harvested and processed. For more info and advance ticket discounts, visit gcv.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – George Herle, Jerry Sullivan, Cindy Monaco, Rhonda A. Ricks, Laurie Foster, Dionne Williamson, Billy Vivian Jr., Joe Grieco, Callen Lorenzo Louth, Paul Ziolkowski, Barbara Cherry, Cindy Kocialski, Mike Bayam and Chris Muszynski.

AND THURSDAY – Barbara Katrein-Deci, Nancy Tobin, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Tyler Colwell, Jeremy Ballaro, Marie Ulrich, Ronju Sokolowski, James Lanz, Scott Allen, Eileen Virginia, Kevin Herr, Brian Jaehn, Carol Albrecht, Kara Park, Bri Haverhal, Timothy M. Roland, Jeffrey Ciambor Jr., Sister Mary Susanne Dziedzic, Lindsey Szumigala, Aidan Allman, Mark Saunders, Eric T. McGrath, Thomas Conrad Anderson and Connor Roman O’Sullivan.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.