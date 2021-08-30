Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 30, 2021 – Farsighted

. . .

SUMMING IT UP – Dennis Galucki, founder of the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture, History & Nature, and John “J. D.” Hartman, co-founder of the WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable, are featured speakers in the final installment of the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83710752755.

REUNION NOTE – The Class of 1971 from Bishop Timon High School will hold its 50-year reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Solé at Woodlawn Beach, 3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. For more info, call Brian Cavanaugh at 796-4108.

CENTURY PLUS – Chapter 187 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will honor its oldest member, World War II veteran Capt. Sydney Cole, on his 107th birthday Wednesday. Cole, an Army pilot, was shot down over Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge in January 1945 and was wounded in the arm and leg as he parachuted from his plane.