Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 30, 2021 – Farsighted

OLAF FUB SEZ: Words of wisdom from billionaire investor Warren Buffett, born on this date in 1930, “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
. . .
Summer School
Above
an old man’s
shining head
Gnats
work out advanced
problems.
– Gerry Crinnin, Buffalo
. . .
BARGAIN TIME – Everything is $1 or less as the Ladies of Charity Thrift Store, 1122 Broadway, holds a sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today through Friday.
. . .
CHAPTER AND VERSE – The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, hosts “A Poetic Journey to China,” a reading and discussion with award-winning poet Robert Giannetti of Lewiston at 6 p.m. today in its second-floor Garden Gallery. The program also can be viewed live on Zoom. For more info, visit thenacc.org.
. . .
SUMMING IT UP – Dennis Galucki, founder of the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture, History & Nature, and John “J. D.” Hartman, co-founder of the WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable, are featured speakers in the final installment of the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83710752755.
. . .
REUNION NOTE – The Class of 1971 from Bishop Timon High School will hold its 50-year reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Solé at Woodlawn Beach, 3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. For more info, call Brian Cavanaugh at 796-4108.
. . .
CENTURY PLUS – Chapter 187 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will honor its oldest member, World War II veteran Capt. Sydney Cole, on his 107th birthday Wednesday. Cole, an Army pilot, was shot down over Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge in January 1945 and was wounded in the arm and leg as he parachuted from his plane.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jerry Sullivan, Cindy Monaco, Warren Buffett, Rhonda A. Ricks, Laurie Foster, Dionne Williamson, Bill Vivian Jr., Jerry Ciambor Jr., Sister Mary Susanne Dziedzic, Callen Lorenzo Louth, Joe Grieco, Judy Gorlewski, Paul Ziolkowski, Al Isbrandt, Jason Pawlak, Roseline Dufresne, Alan Stroka, Bridget J. Martin, Norm Stoj Sr. and Honi Kurzeja.
AND TUESDAY – Mary Saraceno, Barbara Katrein-Deci, Nancy Tobin, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Marie Ulrich, Tyler Colwell, James Lanz, Scott Allen, Ann Marie Prell, Eileen Virginia, Kevin Herr, Marie Ulrich, Robert Leczinski, Brianna “Bri” Haverhals, Anthony Palumbo, Eric T. McGrath, Carol Albrecht, Kara Park, Timothy M. Roland, Brian Jaehn, Aidan Allman, Thomas C. Anderson, Jeremy Ballaro and Rita Wells.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.