Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 3, 2022 – Thinking ahead

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy, born on this date in 1925: “Plan your work and work your plan.”

. . .

CHARGED UP – Find out all about electric vehicles from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in a program sponsored by National Grid on the patio of Gallo Restaurant, 402 Center St., Lewiston. On hand will be electric vehicle drivers, auto representatives, charging installers and e-bike and e-scooter vendors. For more info, visit electrifylewiston.com.

. . .

PRICE IS RIGHT – There’s free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, for the second annual Preservation Day. Visitors can explore 19th century buildings, go on a scavenger hunt, enjoy family crafts and talk with folks from the day’s sponsors – Preservation Buffalo Niagara and the Amherst Historic Preservation Commission. Reserving tickets is recommended. Visit bnhv.org.

The Mercy Women’s Health Center, next door to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, will hold a free car seat safety check from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday along with a Family Fun Fair in Suite 302 of the Marian Building with face painting, balloons, prize giveaways and raffles. No registration needed.

As part of the Thank a Vet Program, Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara County is offering free admission Sunday to the Niagara County Fair in Lockport to any veteran or current member of the military. First responders also get in free. For everyone else, it’s $5 each or $15 per carload.

. . .

STRANGE TALES – Author Evan Witmer will discuss and read from his latest collection of stories, “Pages from the Pizza Crows,” at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. He also posts his stories at oddfiction.com.

. . .

DARK SHADOWS – Look for barred owls and great horned owls from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday on an Owl Prowl night hike at the Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Preserve off Big Tree Road in Hamburg. Admission is $7. Registration required. Visit penndixie.org.

. . .

