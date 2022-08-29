Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 29, 2022 – Thick and thin

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English philosopher John Locke, born on this date in 1632, “Our incomes are like our shoes; if too small, they gall and pinch us; but if too large, they cause us to stumble and to trip.”

THE DAMAGE DONE – Independent Living of Niagara County and Addict 2 Addict Niagara invite everyone, especially those impacted by addiction, to the Sixth Annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Veterans Memorial Park, 400 East Ave., Lockport.

The rally, which calls attention to the increasing rate of deaths from addictive drugs, features free Narcan emergency opioid overdose treatment spray training. Joshua Vacanti of Lockport, a Top Eight Finalist in NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021, will sing “Amazing Grace” before a flameless “Candlelight Vigil” with a bell-ringing ceremony for every life lost to overdose in Niagara and nearby counties in 2021. There also will be a memorial table for loved ones to display photographs. For those who can’t attend, it will be streamed at facebook.com/A2ANiagara and at youtube.com/user/WNYIL.

THE ROAD BACK – CEPA Gallery is joining with award-winning photographer Brendan Bannon for another Odyssey Project, a free 12-week photography workshop that encourages returning combat veterans and those with MST (military sexual trauma) to explore their experiences coming home through photography, peer support and mentoring.

No photography experience is necessary. Those who take part will be given a camera, journals and other materials. Eligible veterans must be able to commit to the full 12 weeks, including a weekend away from home. For more info, visit cepagallery.org or email bbannon1@gmail.com.

AIR POWER – Two rarely-seen World War II bombers, the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil,” will visit Niagara Falls International Airport Wednesday through Labor Day as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Access to the ramp where the planes are parked is $20, $10 for youth 11 to 17 and free for kids 10 and under, and includes entry to the Niagara Aerospace Museum. For more info and to book rides in the planes, visit AirPowerTour.org.

REUNION ALERT – Sept. 7 is the deadline to register for the all-year reunion of graduates of Bishop Colton High School on Sept. 25. It begins with Mass at 10 a.m. in Villa Maria Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St., and continues with lunch at noon in the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. For info, call Mary Ann Wieczorek at 713-674-3838 or Annmarie Nichter at 813-985-4368.

