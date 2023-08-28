OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from German author Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, born on this date in 1749, “Let everyone sweep in front of his own door, and the whole world will be clean.”

SWEET OFFER – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will benefit when desserts are purchased between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at White Rabbit Dessert Experience, 2130 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. A portion of the price will be donated when customers show the fundraising flyer at checkout. Find the flyer on the events calendar at tenlivesclub.com.

COVER OF NIGHT – Allegany State Park will host a Moonlight Paddle at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Red House Beach for those who bring a kayak, canoe or paddleboard, along with headlamp. Registration not required. For more info, call 716-354-6232.

FLIGHT PLAN – The African American Veterans Monument is sponsoring a visit by the Commemorative Air Force “Rise Above” traveling exhibit to the Waterfront Village parking lot, across from the monument in Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park from Wednesday through Sept. 9.

The exhibit, which will show short films about the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II, will be open every day but Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Sept. 12 to 23, the exhibit will be at Signature Flight Support, 50 N. Airport Drive, Cheektowaga, where a restored P-51C Mustang, the aircraft of the Tuskegee Airmen, will be on display and giving pre-paid rides. Hours there are 2:30 to 5 p.m. For more info, visit aavmwny.org.

SINGING OUT – The South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club offers a musical salute to the Friends of Notre Dame Academy from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the patio of Daly’s Bar, 2423 Seneca St. No charge. Donations welcome.

ADD A VOICE – The Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus holds its first rehearsal of the season from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in Niagara Frontier Post 1041, American Legion, 533 Amherst St. Auditions for new members begin at 6. Anyone who sings tenor, baritone or bass is welcome, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. For info and to set up an audition, email artistic director Robert Strauss at director@thebgmc.org.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Monica Zucco, Lynda Ciminese, Isabel Komornicki, Susan Grelick, Jason McCarthy, Vic Bergsten, Keyona Dunn, Dr. Ryan Maine, Brandon Powell, Eileen Gallagher, Eddie “Choppo” Brady, Marky Blake, Raymond “Otis” McGurn, Sue Heim Johnson, Theresa Miyashta, Rick Zelasko, Bob Rader, Mike Murphy, Hope Cheney, Barb Waz, Lola Dunson and Jody Goldstein.

AND TUESDAY – Joe Mihalich, Stu Shapiro, Gerard Puccio, Courtney Corbetta, Charles P. Quimby, Caelyn Rathke, Debby Ohara Gunning, John Crupe, Vince Edbauer, Christopher Toepfer, Autumn Abramo, Annette Henninger, Jason Domagala, Hank Buczkowski, Sally Oczek and Zack Rajczak.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.