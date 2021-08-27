Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 27, 2021 – Zipped lips

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our 36th president, Lyndon B. Johnson, born on this date in 1908, “You aren’t learning anything when you’re talking.”
NO CHARGE – Free community dinner starting 4 p.m. today at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. Menu: A cold plate with a ham and cheese sandwich, pasta salad and dessert.
Free backpacks and school supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Back to School Fair and Community Wellness Day at Good Shepherd Community of Faith, 187 Southside Parkway, across from South Park High School. There also will be free snacks.
Annual free Touch A Truck event with more than 50 trucks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Canalside, hosted by Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum. To go into the museum, get tickets in advance at store.exploreandmore.org.
TIME TO EAT – St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, hosts a BW’s rib barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. today. Dinners are $11, drive-through only.
Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds a Master’s chicken barbecue from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at its main shelter at 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Dinners are $13.
The Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden, holds its 53rd annual chicken barbecue beginning at noon Sunday. Dinners are $12. Hot dogs, hamburgers and clams also available. For info, call 431-9292.
A chicken barbecue with a vegan option is $11 as part of the Petpalooza hosted by Citizens Against Puppy Mills from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. Adoptable dogs and cats will be available.
BARGAIN HUNT – St. Stephens Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Amherst, holds a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. For info, call 632-4226.
LACING UP – The ninth annual Scrub Run 5K to support the Heart Center at Mercy Hospital will begin at 6:30 p.m. today in Cazenovia Park. The post-race celebration and beer tent, with live music and Hamburg Brewing Co. craft brews, will be open to the public from 5:30 to 8:30. Running With Heart honoree will be Lena Quarantello, a registered nurse in Mercy’s Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. For info and registration, visit ScrubRun5K.itsyourrace.com.
HIGH ENERGY – The Town Pants, a Celtic folk-rock group from Vancouver, B.C., brings its Out of Hibernation Tour to the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, at 7 p.m. today. Tickets are $20 at the door. For more info, visit buffaloirishcenter.com.
MASTER BUILDER – Preservation Buffalo Niagara's E. B. Green Tour de Force, a bicycle tour of the many accomplishments of the Buffalo architectural great, kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Market Arcade, 617 Main St. Fee is $25. Can’t make it? A map for a self-guided tour is available for $15. For info, visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org.
SHARPIE SESSION – Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson will sign autographs from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, 794 French Road, Cheektowaga. Cost is $20 per autograph. Items can be dropped off in advance. For more info, call 656-0066 or visit basesny.com.
BIG NIGHT – Italian specialties from Ellicottville’s leading restaurants will be featured as the Rotary Club of Ellicottville hosts a Tuscan Moon Gourmet Dinner Party at 6 p.m. Saturday at John Harvard’s Pool Complex at Holiday Valley. Tickets are $85. For more info, call 474-7832 or visit ellicottvillerotary.com.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kathy Hochul, Samuel Radford Jr., Karen Stanley Fleming, Steve Cichon, Margaret Coghlan, Lydia Dominick, Anna Sturtevant, Sharon Muldowney Wiatrowski, Ryan Halt, Rose Marie Janik, Mary Bauer, Mary Short, Addy Head, Jessica Safe, Leroy Rockwood, Steve Vulcheff, Charles “Tony” Rambino, Wendy Zak, Jon Cross, Haley Carroll, Jennifer Maziarz and Violetta Capri Meyers.
AND SATURDAY – Mark Blake, Otis “The Big O” McGurn, Monica Zucco, Lynda Ciminese, Isabel Komornicki, Susan Grelick, Jason McCarthy, Vic Bergsten, Keyona Dunn, Dr. Ryan Maine, Brandon Powell, Mike Margerum, Eddie “Choppo” Brady, Chris Muszynski, Barb Waz, Theresa Miyashita, Sue Heim Johnson, Rick Zelasko, Bob Rader, Ellen Peters, Annette Henninger, Hope Cheney, Suzanne Zajac, Becky Mazurek, Mike Murphy, Jon Bluman, Irma Bolden, Nathan Siffringer, Lola Dunson and Molly Griffin.
AND SUNDAY – Mary Lou Downes Chappell, Joe Mihalich, Stu Shapiro, Gerard Puccio, Courtney Corbetta, Charles P. Quimby, Deb O’Hara Gunning, Dale Blanchard, Hanah Buczkowski, Betty Vail, Tricia Blakely, Travis Becker, Vince Edbauer, Joan Glinski, John Crupe, Ray Bienik, Suzanne Derylak, Autumn Abramo, Christopher Toepfer, Jason Domagala, Ethan Casali, Louise Porter, Joshua Griffith, Nancy Fehrman and Caelyn Rathke.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.