Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 27, 2021 – Zipped lips

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds a Master’s chicken barbecue from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at its main shelter at 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Dinners are $13.

The Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden, holds its 53rd annual chicken barbecue beginning at noon Sunday. Dinners are $12. Hot dogs, hamburgers and clams also available. For info, call 431-9292.

A chicken barbecue with a vegan option is $11 as part of the Petpalooza hosted by Citizens Against Puppy Mills from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. Adoptable dogs and cats will be available.

BARGAIN HUNT – St. Stephens Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Amherst, holds a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. For info, call 632-4226.

