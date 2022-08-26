Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 26, 2022 – Well met

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to sainted missionary Mother Teresa, born on this date in 1910, “Some people come in our life as blessings. Some come in your life as lessons.”

ON WINGS – Imagine Community Gardens presents Carol Ann Harlos in a free talk on “The Power of Pollinators” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Pond, 2199 N. French Road, Getzville. Bring a chair and a beverage. Snacks provided.

See Monarch butterflies tagged and released from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Genesee County Park and Forest Interpretive Nature Center, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany. Cost is $5, $10 family. Pre-registration required. Call 585-344-1122.

CHURCH BULLETINS – New Hope Baptist Church, 2090 Genesee St., holds its fourth annual Family Fun Day from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday with free food, a bounce house, games, prizes, jump rope competitions and free backpacks. All are welcome.

Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, hosts a free Christian Music Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday with local Christian groups, free food, games for children and prizes. For more info, visit knoxepc.com.

Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, holds a Raffle Jamboree with more than $14,500 in prizes Saturday. Doors open at 2 p.m. Chicken dinner available.

St. Stanislaus Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street, hosts a Peach Social after Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday. All are invited.

ACH DU LIEBER – German music by the Polka Boyz is featured as the Boston Lions Club hosts Oktoberfest 2022 for those 21 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday in Boston Town Park, 8500 Boston State Road. $20 tickets include food and two beers.

GONE TO HEAVEN – Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 1340 Union Road, will hold its first Paws to Remember pet memorial ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, with refreshments, therapy dogs and readings. For more info, see Lakeside’s Facebook page.

