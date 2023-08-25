OLAF FUB SEZ: According to cartoonist Walt Kelly, creator of “Pogo” and born on this date in 1913: “Food for thought is no substitute for the real thing.”

DIG THE DIRT – The tour of the Flat 12 mushroom farm is sold out, but you can find out what other city folks are growing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Urban Farm Day in Buffalo. For a list of farms and a map, visit UrbanFarmDay.com.

FEELING FESTIVE – St. Sarkis Armenian Church, 300 Ninth St., Niagara Falls, holds its annual Armenian Picnic from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with ethnic food and baked goods, plus Armenian music and dancing.

Lockfest 2023 offers food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, a kids’ zone and live music from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday outside B&D Bagels, 21 Main St. in Lockview Plaza, Lockport.

The 32nd anniversary of Ukrainian independence will be celebrated with live music, dancing, food, children’s activities and a full selection of Slavic beer from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. For more info, visit UCCABuffalo.org.

TUNED UP – Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, hosts a Knox Christian Music Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, with food, raffles and music from Good News and FIVE14. It’s all free.

The Diane Kallay Band kicks off the outdoor Autumn Harvest Concert Series with blues, soul and R&B from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Niagara Arts and Culture Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

OUT AND ABOUT – The folks at Asbury United Methodist Church, 850 Dodge Road, Getzville, promise many items to choose from in their “Make Us an Offer” yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The James Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry St., Jamestown, closes the books on summer reading from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday by holding a waffle party with outdoor games, drawings and prizes for everyone who attends.

REUNION TIME – The Lackawanna High School Class of 1953 is preparing for a 70th reunion in September. For more info, call Lucille Powers at 716-824-9520, Marilyn Ross at 726-825-0050 or Mike Malyak at 716-675-4006.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lisa Donhauser, Arleen Fill, Jack Polowy, Karen Sommer, Arlene Knetsch, Sheila Rosenthal, Rosalie Rosenband, Keri Callocchia, Jessie Fisher and Kristen Ann Liebkowski.

AND SATURDAY – Kathy Dickey, Ken Meier, Ashley Hassett, Carol Snider, Shirley Cowan, Sophia Partyka, Peter O’Brien, Jack Zola, Sue Brignon, Ric Gattuso, Beverly Kuhlewind, Margaret Webb, Tom Penziner, Pat McCall, Andy Gromlovits, Richard Imiolo, Chaz McCabe and Peter J. Heffley.

AND SUNDAY – Kathy Hochul, Samuel Radford Jr., Karen Stanley Fleming, Steve Cichon, Lydia Dominick, Jennifer Maziarz, Ryan Halt, Vince Edbauer, Joan Glinski, Rosemarie Janik, Rosemarie Terray, Mary Jane Short, Joyce Zawistowski, Leroy Rockwood, Wendy Zak, Jessica Safe and Anthony Oczek.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters' Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters' Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

