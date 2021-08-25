Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 25, 2021 – Matter of luck

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Bret Harte, born on this date in 1836, “The only sure thing about luck is that it will change.”
. . .
BIG SEND-OFF – The Audubon Community Nature Center, off Route 62 south of Jamestown, holds its annual Butterfly Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can see the butterflies up close in the indoor Monarch room and watch the tagging of Monarchs to track their flight to Mexico after they’re released at 6 p.m. Admission is $8, $6 for kids 3 to 15. For more info, call 569-2345 or visit AudubonCNC.org.
. . .
WINGING IT – The 10-foot-tall rubber duck returns for the Wild Wing Festival, the final event of the year at Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be music from the Rustic Cowboys, with Gene Hilts on steel guitar, and food from Colden Mill Restaurant. Admission is $5. The sanctuary, with the two largest covered aviaries in the U.S., is home to 750 ducks, geese and swans. For more info, call 942-6835 or visit gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com.
. . .
BREAK TIME – The Respite Ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church, 67 Saxton St., Lockport, will hold open houses from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 for volunteers and people living with dementia. Monthly respite sessions for caregivers will resume in October. For more info, call 434-3106 or email TLCLockport@gmail.com.
. . .
ALL SHOOK UP – The Restoration Society, which assists the homeless and people with psychiatric and substance abuse issues, will benefit as the Friendship Foundation hosts a dinner and an Elvis tribute by Terry Buchwald Sunday in the George F. Lamm Post grove, 962 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville.
It begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Weidner’s chicken barbecue. Tickets are $20 advance, $22 at the door. There’s drive-through chicken dinner from 2 to 5 p.m. Send checks to the Friendship Foundation c/o Jack Guastaferro, 66 Englewood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lisa Donhauser, Sheila Rosenthal, Rosalie Rosenband, Keri Callocchia, Jessie Fisher, Timmy Sturtevant, William Schmitt, Dan Brown, Sue Jeffery, Alex Schultz, Matt Warner, Gina Liebel Moran, Pat Bukaty, Jack Polowy, Wendy Menter, Amy Pinewski, Arlene Knetsch, Patty Keppler, Karen Sommer, Richard “Dick” Dombrowski, Catherine Wright, Roger Hillman Sr., Arleen Fill, Al Ryer, Bruce Gruber, Paul Cybulski, David Kauschinger, Tony “Tony the Barber” Scaccia, Bob Griffin and Nancy J. McMullen.
AND THURSDAY – Jack Pielich, Kathy Dickey, Ken Meier, Ashley Hassett, Carol Snider, Dan Gaughan, Mike Degen, Chaz McCabe, Scott Warner, Peter O’Brien, Robert Magin, Barry Stelmach, Lydia Laboy, Pat McCall, Tom Penziner, Richard “Richie” Imiolo, Sue Brignon, Ric Gattuso, Jillian Grace Kelly Dobrzenski, Jeff Bullard, Allison Battaglia, Talia Robinson, Peter J. Heffley and John Hajnosz.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.