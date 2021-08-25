Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 25, 2021 – Matter of luck

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Bret Harte, born on this date in 1836, “The only sure thing about luck is that it will change.”

. . .

BIG SEND-OFF – The Audubon Community Nature Center, off Route 62 south of Jamestown, holds its annual Butterfly Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can see the butterflies up close in the indoor Monarch room and watch the tagging of Monarchs to track their flight to Mexico after they’re released at 6 p.m. Admission is $8, $6 for kids 3 to 15. For more info, call 569-2345 or visit AudubonCNC.org.

. . .