Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 24, 2022 – Accruing interest

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English essayist Max Beerbohm, born on this date in 1872, “There is much to be said for failure. It is much more interesting than success.”

. . .

BARGAIN HUNT – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 4560 E. Lake Road, Wilson, has gathered two floors of treasures for its garage sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus a bag sale from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds benefit a church and orphanage in Haiti. For info, visit stpaulslutheranwilsonny.com.

. . .

LICKIN’ GOOD – St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, hosts a drive-thru BW’s ribs barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $12.

. . .

SAYING THANKS – Adventure Landing, 2400 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda, is hosting a Police, Fire and First Responder Weekend Saturday and Sunday. All police, fire and first responders will get a free game of mini golf.

. . .

HELP WANTED – A meeting for prospective Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra volunteers will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in Kleinhans Music Hall. Ushers, gift shop workers, office help and more are needed. For more info, visit bpo.org/volunteer.

. . .

INTO THE PAST – Last walking tour of Ellicottville’s historic homes this season by the Ellicottville Historical Society will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from the Village Gazebo. Cost is $10. For info and to register, call Ellen Frank at 716-474-8528.

. . .

CHARMED LIFE – Build elf homes, create chalk art and look for magic in nature in the Enchanted Forest from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. All are invited to dress as fairies, elves, gnomes and wizards. For more info, call 716-677-4843 or visit BurchfieldNAC.org.

. . .

BACK TO NATURE – Chautauqua Marina and the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy co-host a native plant sale from local nurseries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the marina, 104 West Lake Road (Route 394), Mayville. Conservationist Carol Markham will offer advice on native plant selection and garden design.

. . .

CATS ON TAP – One Eyed Cat Brewing, 5893 Main St., Williamsville, has put up a special brew, Lil Stompies IPA, for the first Cat Days of Summer event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, benefitting Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group. There also will be raffles, games and music from Pine Deer Project.

. . .

