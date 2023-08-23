OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from piano-playing political satirist Mark Russell, born Mark Ruslander in Buffalo on this date in 1932: “Young people, take heart. The older you get, the fewer commandments you will have the strength to break.”

STAYING SAFE – The Chautauqua County Health Department sponsors a free rabies vaccination clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Town of Ellington Highway Garage, 763 E. Main St., Ellington. No pre-registration needed. Owners should bring vaccination records for each animal. Dogs must be on leash. Cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers.

MUSICAL SALUTE – Rhythm in Blue, the jazz ensemble from the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station’s Col. John Moriarty Memorial Air Park. Hosted by the 914th Air Refueling Wing, the concert celebrates 75 years of the Air Force Reserve. It’s free, but seating is limited and tickets are required. Visit NiagaraFSS.com.

LICKIN’ GOOD – St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, hosts a drive-thru BW’s ribs barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Dinners $13.

TURNING POINT – On the 155th anniversary of the day Frederick Law Olmsted agreed to design a park system for Buffalo, architect Clinton Brown will talk about his book, “Olmsted’s Buffalo: The Rise, Decline and Renewal of Buffalo’s Parkway Neighborhood,” and sign copies from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday in Fitz Books, 433 Ellicott St.

BIG NIGHT – The Niagara Aerospace Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary with a Hangar Dinner Dance from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the museum at Niagara Falls International Airport, 9990 Porter Road. Tickets are $100, $175 a couple, advance only, at niagaraaerospacemuseum.org and include dinner, appetizers, beer, wine and music by the Alex Rene Big Band.

IN FLIGHT – The Wild Wing Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday offers a chance to see 78 species of birds at the Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan. On hand will be the 10-foot rubber duck, the Rustic Ramblers with Gene Hilts on steel guitar, and Lil’s Deli with snacks. Visitors can feed the geese and 1,000 koi fish. $10, $5 kids under 12, free under 5. For more info, call 716-942-6835 or visit gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com.

