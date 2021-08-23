Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 23, 2021 – Full spectrum

OLAF FUB SEZ: A question from political satirist Mark Russell, born Mark Ruslander in Buffalo on this date in 1932, “If a man from a red state marries a woman from a blue state, will their children grow up to be purple?”
. . .
GRAB A GIFT – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital sewing and craft group is offering a wide assortment of handmade items in the hospital atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Proceed benefit programs in the hospital.
. . .
NATURAL STATES – Jay Burney and Jajean Rose Burney of the Our Outer Harbor Coalition and the WNY Land Conservancy are guest speakers as the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87698926967.
. . .
FIDDLEHEADS – Guest speaker Mark Carra, naturalist in residence with the Buffalo Audubon Society, will give a program entitled “Fern-Tastic” when the Hamburg House and Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St., Hamburg. All are welcome. For info, call Susan Van Tine at 649-1947.
. . .
DISCOUNT DAY – The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave., will take part in the nationwide celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the National Park Service on Wednesday by offering half-price admission all day.
Visits are by guided tour only once an hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Discounted prices are $6 adults, $4.50 seniors, veterans and students, $3.50 children 18 and under. For more info and tickets, call 884-0095 or visit trsite.org.
. . .
REUNION TIME – The USS Donner Memorial Association will kick off its 22nd annual reunion for former shipmates today, holding it in Buffalo for the first time. Highlight will be a visit to Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, when a memorial service will be held on the fantail of the USS Little Rock in honor of deceased USS Donner crew members.
The Class of 1981 from Bishop Timon High School will hold its 40th reunion from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Can You Digg It!, a bar and restaurant at 317 Hopkins St. For info, call Mike Finnerty at 339-0331.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Scott Bieler, Rocco Lucente, Cathy Ciambella, David Marra, Anne McCaffrey, Marcia Brogan, Leslie Stolzenfels, Mary Rose Brady, Jackie Baldwin, Sheila Mitchell, Mary Ann Andrzejewski, Pat Manchester, Cher Toepfer, Vinny Raven, Rose Wehner, Warren Schul, Janice Rogacki, Tony Woyshner, Kerrick Woyshner, Kathy Clark, Nick Palmer, Courtney Rogs, Cassandra Myers, Jim Tomasello, Adrienne Kremblas, Melissa Rathke and Harris Wienke.
AND TUESDAY – Carl Paladino, Kevin Kolb, Toni Cudney, Nancy Miranda, Danielle Burruss, Tom Suto, Nancy Kelly, Fahim Mojawalla, Judy Gummo, Jim Cordero, LaVerne Bliek, John Flynn, Tim Safe, Harper Pawlak, Cailynn Jaehn, Helen Easton, Donna Vogt, Corky Forney, Caitlin Heidinger, Jean Dunbar, Laurie Baker, Nicholas Hageman and Robert “Bob” Kochanski.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.