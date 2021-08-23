Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 23, 2021 – Full spectrum

. . .

DISCOUNT DAY – The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave., will take part in the nationwide celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the National Park Service on Wednesday by offering half-price admission all day.

Visits are by guided tour only once an hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Discounted prices are $6 adults, $4.50 seniors, veterans and students, $3.50 children 18 and under. For more info and tickets, call 884-0095 or visit trsite.org.

REUNION TIME – The USS Donner Memorial Association will kick off its 22nd annual reunion for former shipmates today, holding it in Buffalo for the first time. Highlight will be a visit to Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, when a memorial service will be held on the fantail of the USS Little Rock in honor of deceased USS Donner crew members.

The Class of 1981 from Bishop Timon High School will hold its 40th reunion from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Can You Digg It!, a bar and restaurant at 317 Hopkins St. For info, call Mike Finnerty at 339-0331.