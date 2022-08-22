Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 22, 2022 – Personal touch

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from science fiction writer Ray Bradbury, born on this date in 1920, “Why go to a machine when you could go to a human being?”

DANCE PARTY – WBBZ-TV’s “Polka Buzz” is coming to the Park Place Room at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel to tape several shows beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. Featured band will be the Buffalo Touch. Tickets are $10 at BataviaConcerts.com and at the Batavia Downs gift shop. They can be redeemed for $10 in free play at the casino on the day of the show.

HOME GROWN – All are invited to the fifth annual Chautauqua County Farmer Neighbor Dinner at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Grandview of Ellington, 1116 West Hill Road, Ellington. Locally sourced dishes will be prepared by Robert Cross and 3-C’s Catering of Kennedy. Cost is $20. Reservations required. Call Hailey Brown at 716-664-2351, ext. 120, or email hbrown@soilwater.org.

CAMERA READY – Next Sunday is the deadline to submit entries to Jamestown’s Audubon Community Nature Center’s 2022 Nature Photography Contest. Winners will be chosen in youth and adult divisions in two categories – fauna and landscapes/waterscapes. Fauna must be wild animals only. Each winner will receive a $200 prize. For details, visit GoGoPhotoContest.com/ACNCPhotoContest.

DOUBLE TAKE – The second annual Rock the Block party from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St., is actually two parties. Out front is free and family-friendly, with food, arts and crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides and giveaways. The Backyard Party is a 21-and-over affair with $10 admission, snacks and beverages from West Buffalo vendors, prizes and music from the Bitter Nasties.

SWEET MUSIC – The PB&J Jam, a program which has top local musicians teaching kids 8 to 18 how to play, will hold its Finale Jam show from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Windsor Village, 43 Stevens St., Lockport. The program, which grew out of an annual drive to collect peanut butter and jam for the needy, has just received a 2023 Cullen Foundation Award.

DISCOUNT DAYS – Students save $5 off walk-up admission until the end of August at Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, if they mention the Save Before School promotion. No discount online.

