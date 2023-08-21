OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer and songwriter Kenny Rogers, born on this date in 1938: "You got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, know when to walk away and know when to run."

. . .

LAST DANCE – The 10th season of Salsa in the Park closes with a Grand Finale Party and live Latin music from Sol y Sombra from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today in the Rose Garden Pavilion in Delaware Park. Tickets $20. Visit sarahhaykel.com/salsainthepark2023.

. . .

WRITE ON – Buffalo author Arlene Braun will launch her new book, "Passing Through the Majestic," stories inspired by memories of Crystal Beach, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Audubon Branch Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst.

. . .

SWEET HARMONY – The 40-member Red Blazer Men's Chorus, formerly the Amherst Male Glee Club, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bassett Park, Klein and Youngs roads, Amherst, and hold a recruiting picnic from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Island Park, Williamsville. No audition necessary. For more info, call 716-406-7262 or visit redblazermenschorus.com.

. . .

ALL HANDS ON DECK – Ship N' Shore, the annual party to benefit Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the park. Tickets $80, $75 advance, including food and beverages from leading local establishments and live music. For tickets, visit buffalonavalpark.org.

. . .

WATER WORKS – Friday is the last day to enter the 18th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Canalway calendar. Judges will choose three winning images in four categories. For more info, visit eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest.

. . .

REUNION TIME – Bishop Timon High School's Class of 1973 will hold a reunion from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Blackthorn Pub, 2134 Seneca St. Golf available that afternoon at Cazenovia Park Golf Course. For info, email Jack Reid at jjreid72@aol.com.

Reservations are needed by Sept. 6 for the annual Bishop Colton High School Alumnae Mass and Lunch on Sept. 24. Mass at 10 a.m. at Villa Maria Convent. Lunch at noon in Pott's Deli and Grille, 41 S. Rossler Ave. Cost $30 payable to Bishop Colton HS Alumnae, 600 Doat St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Include full name, address and class year.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bob Kolken, Mary Ellen Ashe, Linda Bain, Megan Ulrich, Carolyn “Coz” Leibring, Sherry Zuccaro, Ashley M. Matthews, Adriana Lounsbury, Jessica Izzo, Donna Docenko, Athena Gentry, Elizabeth Streb Gatto, Bob Moll, Sister Judith Marie Kubicki, John Granelli, Kevin Liu, Kendra Pastor and Eugene “Chip” Coleman.

AND TUESDAY – Matthew Nyczko, Jenna Regan Steinwachs, Laurie Kaiser, Maisha Drayton, Maria Pendolino, Carol Halt, Sylvia Rose, Sandra Jeanneret, Kevin Moore, Marianne Zolnowski, Aaron Brown, Gary Bosworth, John Lewandowski Sr., Chris Domagala, Diane Armesto, Bob Perry and Christina Orsi.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.