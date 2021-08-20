Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 20, 2021 – Writing the playbook

OLAF FUB SEZ: A directive from Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, born on this date in 1833, “Our mission is not to impose our peculiar institutions upon other nations by physical force or diplomatic treachery, but rather by internal peace and prosperity.”

GET YOUR KICKS – Ten teams will compete as Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its first “Kickball for the Kitties” tournament starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Lyds Complex, 3401 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. There also will be raffles and concessions for purchase. Admission is free. For more info, call 830-8930 or email klpags@gmail.com.

WELCOME MAT – Get another stamp in your EC 200 Erie County Bicentennial passbook from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lancaster Historical Society Museum, 40 Clark St., Lancaster.

