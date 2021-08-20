Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 20, 2021 – Writing the playbook

OLAF FUB SEZ: A directive from Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, born on this date in 1833, “Our mission is not to impose our peculiar institutions upon other nations by physical force or diplomatic treachery, but rather by internal peace and prosperity.”
. . .
GET YOUR KICKS – Ten teams will compete as Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its first “Kickball for the Kitties” tournament starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Lyds Complex, 3401 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. There also will be raffles and concessions for purchase. Admission is free. For more info, call 830-8930 or email klpags@gmail.com.
. . .
WELCOME MAT – Get another stamp in your EC 200 Erie County Bicentennial passbook from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lancaster Historical Society Museum, 40 Clark St., Lancaster.
. . .
MAKING HISTORY – A Buffalo native, Diane E. Nichols, has become the first woman commander of the U.S. Navy Band. A 1989 graduate of the University at Buffalo with a degree in music education, she has been director of the Navy Band Southwest in San Diego, Calif., director of the U.S. Naval Academy Band and executive officer of the Navy Band. She enlisted in the Navy as a trumpet player in 1990.
. . .
BAD TO WORSE – Paul Scheeler of Buffalo is the winner in the Detective/Crime category in the 39th annual Bulwer-Lytton Ficton Contest, which celebrates ridiculously bad writing.
His proposal for a sentence to start off the worst of all possible novels goes like this: “The Big Joe Palooka murder wasn’t just another killing, another homicide, another manslaughter, another slaying, another hit, another whack, another rubbing-out, another bumping-off, another assassination, another liquidation, another extermination, another execution — but it was nothing new for Johnny Synonymous, Obsessive-Compulsive Crime Fighter.”
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Derrick Parson, Joe “Iggy” Igielinski, Mary Federico, Nancy Byington, Mickey Taczkowski, Denise Beck, Barbara Bronkie, Tom Bain, Marci Bevilacqua, Tim Zielinski, Michael DiMarco, Barb O’Sheenhan, Ann Banas, Dennis “Denny” DaBolt, Ken Safe, Linda Bishop, Michelle Cosgriss, Bob Leonarczyk, Teresa Selmensberger, Patrick Farry, Dan Nycel, Jackie Kotas and Cathy Snyder.
AND SATURDAY – Bob Kolken, Doug Dombrowski, Mary Ellen Ashe, Cindy Koczaja, John Granelli, Bob Moll, Sister Judith Marie Kubicki, Linda Bain, Megan Ulrich, Bill Braun, Betty Streb Gatto, Donna Docenko, Athena Gentry, Adriana Lounsbury, Jessica Izzo, Pat Galuszka, Sherry Zuccaro, Carter Cieplinski, Kendra Pastor, Kevin Liu, Janice Wojtowicz and Luke Brind’Amour.
AND SUNDAY – Jenna Regan Steinwachs, Laurie Kaiser, Maisha Drayton, Maria Pendolino, Tyler Quinn, Carol Halt, Ina Locke, Amy Hartloff, Becky Locke, Sandra Jeanneret, Kevin Moore, Sue Witt, John Lewandowski Sr., Aaron Brown, Gary Bosworth, Larry Nowicki, Nick Budney, Ed Kremblas and Christina P. Orsi.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.