Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 2, 2021 – Time to reflect

OLAF FUB SEZ: A reflection from former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres, born on this date in 1923, “You know when civilization began? With the invention of the mirror.”
. . .
IN THE KNOW – Susan Clark, director of the Sustainability Leadership Program at the University at Buffalo, is guest speaker as the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89465560298.
...
RECONNECTING – The Buffalo Dortmund Sister City Committee wants to contact past participants of the summer student exchange program.
“For more than 40 years, our two cities have participated in this exchange program,” committee president Greg Engle writes, “and we would like to connect with former students and families for future alumni events. We are currently working on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 program.”
Engle can be reached by calling 970-0079 or emailing buffalo.dortmund@gmail.com.
. . .
ALL NATURAL – Cash prizes totaling $1,200 will be awarded by the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown for winners in its 2021 Nature Photography Contest, which is open to everyone everywhere.
Awards of $200 will be given to the best photos in three categories – Fauna (any wild animal not in captivity), Flora (all plants, fungi and other vegetation) and Landscapes and Waterscapes (anything from mountains to oceans) – categories, in both youth (ages 8 to 18, or still in high school) and adult divisions.
The six winning photos and 12 finalists will be displayed on the contest website and in the Nature Center. For details and images of previous winners, visit ACNCPhotoContest.com. Deadline for photographs is Aug. 31.
. . .
REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1972 at Bishop Turner High School is planning its 50th reunion in 2022 and wants to hear from classmates and Bishop Turner faculty members. Call Mike Liwicki at 238-3560 or Paul Maurer at 553-4061.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mary A. Morrow, Cynthia Conides, Dale Volker, Debbie Keller, Rachel Kingston, Arlan Peters, Melanie Perreault, Sister Mary Angelette Helak, Sister Mary Louis Rustowicz, Father Richard “Duke” Zajac, Sue DeRose, Don Hertlein, Paul E. Quagliana, Joelle Seaner, Gabriel Diaz, Scott Balsano, Kim Gipp, Sue Cole Farry, Roger F. Rozler, Anne O’Neill Licker, Tim Dingboom, Michele Ragusa, Joanne Picciano and Pat Mazur.
AND TUESDAY – Richaelle Rey, Mavis Kirkwood, Cecile Calabrese, Marv Levy, Mary Jean Jakubowski, Larry Desautels, Catherine Cook-Cottone, Kilby Bronstein, Joe Boyler, Lisa Christie, Emily Gates, Lori Merrell, Laura Zimberg, Carmelo Bonilla, Audrey L. Zolnierowicz, Irene Hartman, Jenn Birkemeier, Ralph Byrd, Jonathon Panzak, Barbara Slisz, Theresa Metz, Kathy Karla, Joe Raven and Chelse Evans.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.