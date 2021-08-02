Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 2, 2021 – Time to reflect

. . .

ALL NATURAL – Cash prizes totaling $1,200 will be awarded by the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown for winners in its 2021 Nature Photography Contest, which is open to everyone everywhere.

Awards of $200 will be given to the best photos in three categories – Fauna (any wild animal not in captivity), Flora (all plants, fungi and other vegetation) and Landscapes and Waterscapes (anything from mountains to oceans) – categories, in both youth (ages 8 to 18, or still in high school) and adult divisions.

The six winning photos and 12 finalists will be displayed on the contest website and in the Nature Center. For details and images of previous winners, visit ACNCPhotoContest.com. Deadline for photographs is Aug. 31.

REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1972 at Bishop Turner High School is planning its 50th reunion in 2022 and wants to hear from classmates and Bishop Turner faculty members. Call Mike Liwicki at 238-3560 or Paul Maurer at 553-4061.

