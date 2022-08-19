Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 19, 2022 – All you need is love

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice to husbands from comic poet Ogden Nash, born on this date in 1902, “To keep your marriage brimming,/ With love in the loving cup,/ Whenever you’re wrong, admit it;/ Whenever you’re right, shut up.”

TUNED UP – The band Vitamin D plays this summer’s final Party on the Portico from 5:30 to 10 p.m. today at the Buffalo History Museum. $20 ticket includes a drink.

Jazz singer Alex McArthur is featured at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Casual Concerts series at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Free-will offering.

FLYING HIGH – Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport celebrates its 90th anniversary with a free outdoor showing of the Disney movie, “Planes,” at 8:15 tonight and a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday. $15, $8 kids under 12.

The Wild Wing Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday is the last chance this year to see 78 species of birds at the Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan. On hand will be the 10-foot rubber duck, the Rustic Ramblers with Gene Hilts on steel guitar and Lil’s Deli with snacks. For more info, call 716-942-6835 or visit gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com.

GET YOUR LICKS – Sales of “Kitty Litter” sundaes benefit Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at PJ Cool’s, 6160 Transit Road, Depew.

PASS THE MUSTARD – In conjunction with Sloan’s villagewide garage sale, the Frank J. Gierlach Post, 50 Gates St., hosts a hot dog sale and basket raffle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

CHURCH FESTS – The Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, kicks off its annual summer picnic with a Classic Car Cruise Night at 6 tonight and the party band Breakaway at 7. Food and music continue through Sunday, when Ken Machelski and the Buffalo Touch play for a Polka Mass at 11 a.m. and in the beer tent from noon to 4 p.m.

New Covenant United Church of Christ, 459 Clinton St., brings back its annual Community Fest with food, games and prizes from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. State Supreme Court Judge E. Jeannette Ogden is guest speaker at the 10 a.m. service Sunday. An ice cream social follows.

