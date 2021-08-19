Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 19, 2021 – Boldly go

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, born on this date in 1921, “The funny thing is that everything is science fiction at one time or another.”

. . .

APPRECIATION – As part of the Village of Sloan’s 125th anniversary, a free “Thank Our Vets” celebration will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. today in Griffith Park, 50 Griffith St. There will be information booths for veterans (bring DD214 papers), plus refreshments, live music and fireworks. All are welcome. For more info, visit villageofsloan.org/event.

. . .

PRAISE THE LORD – Two Buffalo houses of worship – Blessed Trinity Church at 317 Leroy Ave. and University Presbyterian Church at 3330 Main St. – are part of New York Landmark Conservancy’s virtual tour of churches statewide on Zoom at 6 p.m. today. It’s free, pre-registration required. Look for Sacred Sites Open House Events at nylandmarks.org.

. . .