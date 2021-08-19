Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 19, 2021 – Boldly go

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, born on this date in 1921, “The funny thing is that everything is science fiction at one time or another.”
APPRECIATION – As part of the Village of Sloan’s 125th anniversary, a free “Thank Our Vets” celebration will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. today in Griffith Park, 50 Griffith St. There will be information booths for veterans (bring DD214 papers), plus refreshments, live music and fireworks. All are welcome. For more info, visit villageofsloan.org/event.
PRAISE THE LORD – Two Buffalo houses of worship – Blessed Trinity Church at 317 Leroy Ave. and University Presbyterian Church at 3330 Main St. – are part of New York Landmark Conservancy’s virtual tour of churches statewide on Zoom at 6 p.m. today. It’s free, pre-registration required. Look for Sacred Sites Open House Events at nylandmarks.org.
BALKAN BEAT – Slavic Soul Party, the New York City-based band that mixes funk, klezmer and Roma music, is featured in the final performance this week in free outdoor Thursdays Downtown series in Heritage Park on Factory Street in Springville. It starts at 7 p.m. with food trucks, local vendors and free art activities. Springville’s Main Street businesses will offer guest artists, live music and specials during “Promenade” beginning at 5 p.m.
ALL’S FAIR – One lucky motorist will win a free lifetime pass to the New York State Fair in Syracuse by ordering a custom State Fair license plate from the State Department of Motor Vehicles while the fair is open from Friday to Sept. 6. For more info, visit dmv.ny.gov.
UP THE LADDER – Once every four years, the New York State Championship Drill brings teams of talented firefighters to Western New York to compete. This year more than 40 teams will come to the Main-Transit Fire Department grounds, 6777 Main St., Amherst, to test their firematic skills in eight events, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10, $5 for kids under 12. For tickets and info, visit the Main-Transit Facebook page.
Today's Reporters' Notebook column appeared online Wednesday and has been updated.
