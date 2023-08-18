OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actor and comedian Martin Mull, born on this date in 1943: “The trouble with jogging is that the ice falls out of your glass.”

. . .

SERVING IT UP – The North Tonawanda City School District announces that all students in its schools qualify for free breakfast and lunch during the coming school year, thanks to federal funding.

The sixth annual Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Dinner will offer a buffet of locally produced food and beverages at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at The Grandview of Ellington, 1116 West Hill Road, Ellington. Dinners are $20, $10 kids 12 and under. For reservations, call Cassandra Skal at 716-664-9502, ext. 202, or email cks83@cornell.edu.

. . .

STOP BY – The Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., hosts the Homewood Theater jewelry sale from noon to 5 p.m. today and Saturday. All proceeds benefit restoration of the depot.

Frank L. Gierlach Post 1320, American Legion, 50 Gates St., Sloan, hosts a hot dog sale and basket raffle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with Sloan’s village-wide garage sale.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston, holds a craft and vendor fair and basket auction from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There also will be food vendors and face painting.

. . .

SWEET SOUNDS – The Casual Concert series at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., features Latin-jazz artist Saranaide and multi-instrumentalist Ravi Padmanabha. Free will offering.

. . .

FUNTIME – Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) holds its fifth annual community barbecue from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at its offices at 1542 Main St. Food is free. There also will be music by DJ King Shad, toy animals by Jim the Balloon Guy and superhero appearances by the Justice League of WNY.

Agape United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, holds a community carnival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday with games, prizes, live music and food. Admission is free.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Liz Vetrano, Jane Kwiatkowski, Ralph Perry, Tova Reinhorn, Todd Santos, Althea Luehrsen, Aaron Clanton, Loray Sorto, Melanie Santora, Helen Creahan, Allan Hebeler, Bryant I. Dorney, Doug Kilian, Samantha Richter, Samantha Renaud, Raymond Jedrysik, Mackenzie Sikorski, Jeffrey William Yeates and Jay Kelley.

AND SATURDAY – Keira Dickey, Annette Pinder, Katie Burd, Rikki Cannioto, Tyler Quinn, Marietta Wells, Adele Wiechec, Mary “Pat” Klein, Jennifer Fecio McDougall, Colleen McCarthy, Jim Slatter, Jim “Mic” McParlane, Sue Beck, Terry Fleig, Conor Bain, Jaclyn Smolen, Frankie Skelly, Mary Ellen Kosis, Dean Brucz, Mya Winter and Michael Mroczka.

AND SUNDAY – Mickey Taczkowski, Marci Bevilacqua, Tom Bain, Denise Beck, Linda Bishop, Derrick Parson, Joe “Iggy” Igielinski, Theresa Selmansberger, Bob Leonarczyk, Ken Safe, Michelle Cosgriff, Mary Federico and Patrick Farry.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.