Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 18, 2021 – On the loose

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Martin Mull, born on this date in 1943, “Never underestimate a child’s ability to get into more trouble.
. . .
APPRECIATION – In conjunction with the Village of Sloan’s 125th anniversary, a free “Thank Our Vets” celebration will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Griffith Park, 50 Griffith St. There will be information booths for veterans, who should bring their DD214 papers, plus refreshments, live music and fireworks. All are welcome. For more info, visit villageofsloan.org/event.
. . .
PRAISE THE LORD – Two landmark Buffalo houses of worship – Blessed Trinity Church at 317 Leroy Ave. and University Presbyterian Church at 3330 Main St. – will be featured in the New York Landmark Conservancy’s virtual statewide tour of churches on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. The tour is free, but pre-registration is required. Look for Sacred Sites Open House Events at nylandmarks.org.
. . .
BALKAN BEAT – Slavic Soul Party, the New York City-based band that mixes funk, klezmer and Roma music, is featured in the final performance this week in free outdoor Thursdays Downtown series in Heritage Park on Factory Street in Springville. It starts at 7 p.m. with food trucks, local vendors and free art activities. Springville’s Main Street businesses will offer guest artists, live music and specials during “Promenade” beginning at 5 p.m.
. . .
ALL’S FAIR – One lucky motorist will win a free lifetime pass to the New York State Fair in Syracuse by ordering a custom State Fair license plate from the State Department of Motor Vehicles while the fair is open from Friday to Sept. 6. For more info, visit dmv.ny.gov.
. . .
UP THE LADDER – Once every four years, the New York State Championship Drill brings teams of talented firefighters to Western New York to compete. This year more than 40 teams will come to the Main-Transit Fire Department grounds, 6777 Main St., Amherst, to test their firematic skills in eight events, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10, $5 for kids under 12. For tickets and info, visit the Main-Transit Facebook page.
. . .
An updated version of today's Reporters' Notebook will appear Thursday in the print edition of The Buffalo News and online, as well. The Wednesday print version was held back due to a production problem.
