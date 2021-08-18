Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 18, 2021 – On the loose

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Martin Mull, born on this date in 1943, “Never underestimate a child’s ability to get into more trouble.

APPRECIATION – In conjunction with the Village of Sloan’s 125th anniversary, a free “Thank Our Vets” celebration will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Griffith Park, 50 Griffith St. There will be information booths for veterans, who should bring their DD214 papers, plus refreshments, live music and fireworks. All are welcome. For more info, visit villageofsloan.org/event.

PRAISE THE LORD – Two landmark Buffalo houses of worship – Blessed Trinity Church at 317 Leroy Ave. and University Presbyterian Church at 3330 Main St. – will be featured in the New York Landmark Conservancy’s virtual statewide tour of churches on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. The tour is free, but pre-registration is required. Look for Sacred Sites Open House Events at nylandmarks.org.

