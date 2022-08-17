Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 17, 2022 – Full deck

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actress and sex symbol Mae West, born on this date in 1893, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”

. . .

PASS THE POPCORN – Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes hosts a movie night with the Disney film “The Mighty Ducks” at 6 p.m. tonight at the North Park Theater, 1428 Hertel Ave. Donations of toiletries, cleaning supplies, feminine hygiene products and used cell phones are welcome. For info, call 716-897-9714.

. . .

BIG BARGAINS – The folks on Old Post Road and Woodgate Street in Lancaster are joining together for a garage sale. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

. . .

LOTS TO SEE – Pendleton Farm and Home Days come to Pendleton Town Park off Campbell Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday with food, games and a craft and vendor show. There’s a car, truck and bike cruise Friday and music from Strictly Hip. Saturday, it’s music by Nerds Gone Wild and fireworks at dusk. Admission and parking are free. For info, visit pendletondays.com.

. . .

SUMMER FUN – Allegany State Park hosts a beach party at 5 p.m. Friday in the Red House Beach area, with activities for kids, interactive displays, limbo dancing and sand castle building, plus music by Buffalo Music Hall of Famer Kevin McCarthy at 7 p.m.

. . .

DANCE DATES – The Singles Social Club holds a Moonlight Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls, with music by BJ the DJ. Cost is $6. Proof of vaccination required. For more info, call 716-550-1232. St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., hosts an outdoor big band concert and dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday with the Jim Tudini Band featuring Bobby Militello. Donation is $10. For more info, call 716-833-0298 or visit stjosephbuffalo.org.

. . .

SPECIAL DELIVERY – The Buffalo Stamp Club holds its End of Summer Stamp Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Dealers will offer stamps and other items, the U.S. Postal Service will have current stamps for sale and kids can get free stamps in the Children’s Corner. Free admission. For more info, visit buffalostampclub.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jayne Freeman, Doug Yeomans, Bill Lindner, Carl O. Fischer, Jordan Levy, Gayle Syposs, Tristan Lambright, Crystal Selk, Maeve Specht, Denise Haefner, Anna Snowdy, Tom Halt, Jason Czerniak, Gina Calorico, Dan Bartlo, Joe Shiro, Joe Morrocchi, Michelle Kurzanski, Morgan O. Yeates, Jessie Milks, Bob “Goose” Bewley, Philip Rivera, Bob Battaglia and Paulette Poloncarz.

AND THURSDAY – Liz Vetrano, Jane Kwiatkowski, Ralph Perry, Tova Reinhorn, Todd Santos, Althea Luehrsen, Aaron Clanton, Loray Sorto, Helen Creahan, Melanie Santora, Allan Hebeler, Jeffery William Yeates, Bryant I. Dorney, Raymond Jedrysik, Molly Eustace, Jim Safe, Mackenzie Sikorski, Jay Kelley and Norma Ransom.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.