OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Avatar” film director James Cameron, born on this date in 1954, “If you set your goals ridiculously high and it’s a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success.”

. . .

NO CHARGE – Kids 12 and under get in free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays this month at Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford. This week’s theme is “Making Music!” For more info, visit gcv.org.

. . .

READY FOR CLASS – Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, 1900 Military Road, Niagara Falls, will show its appreciation for teachers and administrators from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the promotional table in the Center Court area. Those who show school district ID will get a bag of complimentary items and coupons.

On Saturday from noon to 3, there’s the annual back-to-school backpack giveaway for students. Onsite registration required. Students must be accompanied by an adult.

. . .

GOATS AND GHOSTS – Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave., invites the public to greet the goats that are trimming the grass at 10 a.m. Saturday. Researchers also will be on hand to talk about the historic inhabitants there. For more info, visit concordiabuffalo.org.

. . .

SPECIAL DELIVERY – The Buffalo Stamp Club hosts an End of Summer Stamp Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Knights Hall, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Dealers will offer collectibles, the U.S. Postal Service will have new issues and a Kids Corner will provide free materials for young collectors. For more info, email Alan Davis at ddavis504@roadrunner.com or visit buffalostampclub.org.

. . .

HIT THE BEACH – Allegany State Park is throwing a family-oriented Beach Party in the Red House Beach area beginning at 3 p.m. Friday with games, crafts and a sand castle building contest. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. For more info, call 716-354-6232 or visit the park’s Facebook page.

The City of Dunkirk holds its annual Beach Bash beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday throughout Wright Park. Live music starts at 2 p.m. At dusk, the film “The Mummy” will be shown. For more info, visit the Dunkirk Beach Bash page on Facebook.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mo Argenio, Mary Ann Lauricella, Gerald Mead, Dave Greber, Marlene McClure, Brian Coseglia, Francine Pawlicki, Ann J. Caruana, Amanda Bratek, Gibbs Maryniewski, Ray Crenzi, Linda Snyder, Sheldon Horwitz and Lilly Winter.

AND THURSDAY – Doug Yeomans, Bill Lindner, Carl O. Fischer, Jordan Levy, Gayle Syposs, Tristan Lambright, Crystal Selk, Maeve Specht, Tom Halt, Jason Czerniak, Gina Calorico, Dan Bartlo, Michelle Kurzanski, Mike Mandeville, Mark Williams Sr., Kirsten Biddle, Morgan Olivia Yeates, Philip Rivera, Jake Myers and Paulette Poloncarz.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com .