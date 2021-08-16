Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 16, 2021 – Give and take

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French essayist and moralist Jean de La Bruyere, born on this date in 1645, “The true spirit of conversation consists more in bringing out the cleverness of others than in showing a great deal of it yourself.”
. . .
GOT GAME? – Want a chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to the Buffalo Bills pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 28? Donate blood from now to Saturday at any ConnectLife drive. Blood drives are being held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at ConnectLife headquarters, 4444 Bryant & Stratton Way, Amherst; and the Tonawanda donation center at 96 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda; and from noon to 5 p.m. at the mobile donation center at the Hamburg Moose Lodge, 45 Church St., Hamburg. For info or appointments, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.
. . .
HELP WANTED – Gateway Longview will host an hiring session for caseworkers and clinicians from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in its Behavioral Health Clinic at 10 Symphony Circle. Applicants must register in advance. For info and registration, visit gateway-longview.org/careers.
. . .
IN THE FLOW – Jill Spisiak Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, is guest speaker as the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. This week’s link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85428266357.
. . .
DRY LAND CRUISE – Youngsters ages 7 to 12 can take “A Trip on the Titanic” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. kids will get the ticket of an actual passenger and learn about life and the games and activities held on an ocean voyage a century ago. Fee is $20. Reservations required. Call 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.
. . .
FUN FOR ALL – Charles N. DeGlopper Post 9249, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, will host a family game night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with kids’ activities, food and prizes. Admission is free.
. . .
