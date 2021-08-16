Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 16, 2021 – Give and take

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French essayist and moralist Jean de La Bruyere, born on this date in 1645, “The true spirit of conversation consists more in bringing out the cleverness of others than in showing a great deal of it yourself.”

GOT GAME? – Want a chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to the Buffalo Bills pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 28? Donate blood from now to Saturday at any ConnectLife drive. Blood drives are being held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at ConnectLife headquarters, 4444 Bryant & Stratton Way, Amherst; and the Tonawanda donation center at 96 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda; and from noon to 5 p.m. at the mobile donation center at the Hamburg Moose Lodge, 45 Church St., Hamburg. For info or appointments, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.