Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 15, 2022 – Think big

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from chef and cookbook author Julia Child, born on this date in 1912: “Someone may offer you a freshly caught whole large fish, like a salmon or striped bass. Don’t panic – take it!”

. . .

FIND A GIFT – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary Sewing Group is selling its handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the hospital atrium. Proceeds benefit programs at Kenmore Mercy.

. . .

CHURCH NOTE – Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, celebrates the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and a Day of Prayer for the 175th anniversary of the Diocese of Buffalo with Masses throughout the day today and other programs, including food trucks, a basket raffle and a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

. . .

BUZZED IN – Beekeeper Erin Holko from Masterson’s Garden Center in East Aurora will offer advice on keeping and getting rid of bees in a free program at 6:30 tonight at the DFK Pavilion next to Lincoln Park Pool off Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda. All who come will receive a reusable canvas bag.

. . .

MEOW MIX – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its annual Save a Cat, Eat a Dog event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at George’s Hot Dogs, 5808 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg. There also will be raffles and cats for adoption. Rain date is Thursday.

...

HOT WHEELS – Kids ages 7 to 12 can test their bike-handling skills at a bike rodeo from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Allegany State Park. Participants meet in the Red House Picnic area and must bring their own bike. For more info, call 716-354-9101, Ext. 232.

. . .

LAST CALL – The Latin jazz group RNSM, rescheduled from July 19, plays this season’s final concert Tuesday in Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo. Music starts at 7.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Alyssa Boczar, Donna Morse, Patrick Coviello, Susanne Sack, Howard Smith, Sharon Jordan Holley, Nancy Somit, Martin Boryszak, Eliza P. Friedman, Maghan Shanahan, Marty Biron, Carol A. Harvey, Randy Philipps, Ryan Toohey, Eileen Haggerty, Jean “Stringsy” Baumgarden, Helen Pollack, Marie Callahan, Tom Darro, Glenda Rose, Judy Ward, Amy Hope Witreal, Don Deth, Julie Walsh, Mike Zwick, Gail Schneider, Lynn M. Garcia, Samantha Budniewski, James “Sully” Sullivan, Mary Lickfeld, Sue Tiranno, Kathy Granelli, Kim Lickfeld, Marc Klein, Sid Rosenberg, Geraldine Sobkowiak, Dale Seivert, Jerry Buczkowski, Joey Panek and Rev. James B. Cunningham.

AND TUESDAY – Raymond Crinzi, Mo Argenio, Mary Ann Lauricella, Gerald Mead, Dave Greber, Marlene McClure, Brian T. Coseglia, Charles Ihrig Jr., Sue Poliseno, Dawn Prynn, Ann J. Caruana, Linda Synder, Mollie Mogavero, McKenna Rose Hennigan, Mary A. Kless, Sheldon Horwitz and Ray Crenzi.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.