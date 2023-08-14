OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for the season from newspaper columnist Russell Baker, born on this date in 1925: “Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it.”

PAUSE FOR PAWS – Eat a dog and save a cat from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at George’s Hot Dogs, 5808 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg. All hot dog sales benefit Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group.

CHURCH NOTE – Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, celebrates the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Tuesday with Mass at 7 a.m., Latin Mass at noon and a healing Mass at 7 p.m., plus other activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. which include food trucks, a bake sale, kids’ activities and a raffle of more than 50 baskets.

LOOKING UP – Poet turned astronomer Dr. Alexandra Yep will speak on “Cosmic Collisions: Close Encounters in the Gum Nebula” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Martz-Kohl Observatory, 176 Robbin Hill Road, Frewsburg. Also streamed on Zoom. For more info, visit martzobservatory.org.

NATURE CALLS – Instead of its regular meeting Wednesday, the Kenmore Garden Club will tour Herd Orchards in Holley, with a luncheon and talk about Monarch butterflies.

The Hamburg Garden Club is hosting a tour of Sunflowers at Sanborn, 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, at 10 a.m. Thursday. Guests welcome. Email karencathmann@gmail.com.

“In the Fall, Think Spring” is the topic of this year’s final program in the free Evening in the Garden Series sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Master Gardener Program at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the demonstration garden at Jamestown Community College, 525 Falconer St., Jamestown. For more info, call 716-664-9502 or visit cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua.

REUNION ALERT – An Old First Ward reunion will be held Sept. 9 for all former students at Bishop Quigley, St. Bridig’s, St. Valentine’s, Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. Stephen’s schools, as well as Buffalo Schools 4, 33 and 34. For info, call Lorraine Gulczewski at 716-352-9576.

