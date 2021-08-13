Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 13, 2021 – Eye on the ball

OLAF FUB SEZ: Friday the 13th thought from golf legend Ben Hogan, born on this date in 1912, “Golf is not a game of good shots. It’s a game of bad shots.”
. . .
GREAT SKATE – Buffalo Sabres great Rob Ray will make a special appearance during the Buffalo Sports Card Convention from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Polish Falcon Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Ray will sign autographs from noon to 1 p.m. for $15 apiece. Admission to the show is $2, kids 12 and under free. For more info, visit buffalosportscardconvention.com.
. . .
STOP AND SHOP – A crafter and vendor show with a basket raffle will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Sikora Post 1322, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. Food and beverages will be available.
. . .
TAPPING TRADITION – Attractions for all ages are part of Our Lady’s Street Fair and Heritage Blessing from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at St. Casimir’s Church, 160 Cable St. in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood. There will be Old World foods, balloons, vendors, a Harvest Queen contest and a Harvest Mass at 7 p.m. All donations benefit St. Casimir’s Food Pantry.
. . .
NOT FORGOTTEN – A Polish Remembrance Day Mass honoring St. Maximilian Kolbe and the Polish victims and survivors of World War II will be offered at noon Sunday in St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, 389 Peckham St. near Fillmore Avenue.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Marie R. Switalski, Phyllis Wilkinson, Ron Ehmke, Jo Alfano, Lizz Schumer, Paulette Woods, Jessica Silverman Daggett, Theodosia B. Graham, Linda Brandon, Terry Moran, Kylee Dissette, Sabrina Schlicht, Pat Oliver, Olivia Johnson, Owen Waters, Tina Kester, Jack Rishel, Louise Swiatek, Bonnie McMorrow, Melissa Rodemeyer, Mona Rodemeyer, Skip Blair, Carolyn Nero and Jim Fecio.
AND SATURDAY – Nancy Schiller, Dave Staba, Walt Olszewski, Marie DeMarco, Steve Powell, Donny Kutzbach, Sharon Ann Green, Josh Gazska, Ann Marie Clouden, Lissa Peak, Sean Halt, Riley Fay, Jefferey Ernst, Molly Majer, Diane Josefiak, Tim Bain, Marlene Lindsay, Bonnie Nowicki, Tim Schaller, Valerie Weatherlow, Bart Sobczyk, Jim Darner and Sheila Wiles.
AND SUNDAY – Alyssa Boczar, Donna Morse, Patrick Coviello, Susanne Sack, Howard Smith, Sharon Jordan Holley, Nancy Somit, Marty Biron, Martin Boryszak, Eliza P. Friedman, Maghan Shanahan, Ryan Toohey, Eileen Haggerty, James “Sully” Sullivan, Jeanie “Stringsy” Baumgarden, Sue Tiranno, Kathy Granelli, Mary Lickfeld, Kim Lickfeld, Marc Klein, Sid Rosenberg, Jerry Buczkowski, Joey Panek, Mark Sommer, Helga Pollack, Kara Lee, Gail Schneider, Michael J. Zwick, Mary Kreuzer, Samantha Budniewski, Dale Seivert, Geraldine Sobkowiak, Karl R. Spencer, Karen Czachorowski, Don Deth, Julie Walsh, Mindy Jendrowski, Julie Rice, Carol A. Harvey, Marilyn Conti and Whitey Nichols.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.