Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 13, 2021 – Eye on the ball

OLAF FUB SEZ: Friday the 13th thought from golf legend Ben Hogan, born on this date in 1912, “Golf is not a game of good shots. It’s a game of bad shots.”

GREAT SKATE – Buffalo Sabres great Rob Ray will make a special appearance during the Buffalo Sports Card Convention from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Polish Falcon Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Ray will sign autographs from noon to 1 p.m. for $15 apiece. Admission to the show is $2, kids 12 and under free. For more info, visit buffalosportscardconvention.com.

STOP AND SHOP – A crafter and vendor show with a basket raffle will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Sikora Post 1322, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. Food and beverages will be available.

