Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 12, 2022 – Far-sighted

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrodinger, born on this date in 1887, “The task is not so much to see what no one has yet seen, but to think what nobody has yet thought about that which everybody sees.”

SLEEVES ROLLED UP – The Steel Plant Museum of Western New York, 100 Lee St., hosts its seventh annual Rosie the Riveter Tea Party from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday with real-life Rosies, prizes for the best Rosie outfit and a performance by the Buffalo Dolls. Donation $3. RSVP to 716-821-9361 or steelplantmuseumwny@gmail.com.

SUMMER SOUNDS – Niagara Falls Music Hall of Famer Bruce Wojick, guitarist with Strictly Hip, plays a free solo acoustic show at 6:30 p.m. today in Falkner Park in Youngstown. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome.

The Buffalo band Vitamin D is featured a free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in Kenan Center Gardens, 433 Locust St., Lockport. For VIP Beer Garden tickets, call 716-433-2617 or visit kenancenter.com.

GRAB A BITE – Food trucks, restaurants, vendors, music and family fun are the attractions at the LKPT Food Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Main and Pine streets, Lockport.

BARGAIN HUNT – The Grand Island Golden Age Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road, holds Gram’s Garage Sale and a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

NOT FORGOTTEN – The 25th Annual World War II Polish Remembrance Day Mass honoring St. Maximilian Kolbe and the millions of Poles who suffered and died in the war will be offered at noon Sunday in St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, 123 Townsend St.

