OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Apple Computer co-founder Steve Wozniak, born on this date in 1950: “The easier it is to do something, the harder it is to change the way you do it.”

. . .

TAKE A TASTE – Restaurants and food trucks will converge on Main Street in Lockport for the return of the Lockport Food Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Along with things to eat, there will be children’s activities and live music. For more info, visit lockportmainstreet.com.

. . .

OUT AND ABOUT – The Ladies First Jazz Quartet pays a visit to the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., for a free concert from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome.

Community Music School, 217 E. Delavan Ave., offers food, activities for kids, a drum circle and live music at its annual Summer Party from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the school.

Petpalooza offers rescue animals for adoption, vendors and crafters from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster.

. . .

REUNION ALERTS – The Baker Victory High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion Sept. 8 at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. For more info, call Donna Beutler Jeffers at 716-868-8266.

The Niagara Falls High School Class of 1958 will begin its 65-year reunion with an informal dinner at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 401 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, followed by a food truck picnic Sept. 10 at the Hyde Park Bocce Courts, Robbins Drive, Niagara Falls. Registration deadline is Aug. 24. For more info, call Marty Morgan Troia at 716-754-7725 or visit nfhs1958.com.

The Class of 1963 from Cheektowaga’s John F. Kennedy High School, the first graduating class from the first high school named for the 35th president, will hold its 60th reunion from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the home of classmate Jim Grubka. Cost is $30, includes food and pop. For more info, call Jim at 716-864-3109.

. . .

