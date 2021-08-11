Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 11, 2021 – Just asking

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to journalist and op-ed columnist Carl Rowan, born on this date in 1925, “There aren’t any embarrassing questions – only embarrassing answers.”
LOOKING BACK – Mayor John Burrell will talk about his family’s history in Ellicottville at a meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. today in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. All are welcome. Admission is free.
HELP WANTED – The VA Western New York Healthcare System will hold a job fair for medical support assistants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Freedom Hall, Room 301, in the Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave. For more info, call Saskia Gaiser at 862-6795 or Chris Scampoli at 862-8801.
TWO-WHEEL TOUR – The first North Tonawanda Community Bicycle Ride, a casual ride around the city, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Registration begins at noon in the Manhattan Street parking lot. The ride is free. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Helmets recommended.
An after-party with live music will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Webster Street in downtown North Tonawanda. Proceeds benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital. For more info and to sign up early, visit the North Tonawanda Community Bicycle Ride page on Facebook.
HEAD OUTDOORS – A cruise night and car show from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday will open three days of activities for the annual summer picnic on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
Saturday sees a drive-through chowder sale and Wendel’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. till sold out. Chowder is $8. Dinners are $12. An outdoor Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Sunday at the picnic pavilion, weather permitting. For more info, call 683-5254 or visit annunciation.cc.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.