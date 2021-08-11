Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 11, 2021 – Just asking

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to journalist and op-ed columnist Carl Rowan, born on this date in 1925, “There aren’t any embarrassing questions – only embarrassing answers.”

. . .

LOOKING BACK – Mayor John Burrell will talk about his family’s history in Ellicottville at a meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. today in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. All are welcome. Admission is free.

. . .

HELP WANTED – The VA Western New York Healthcare System will hold a job fair for medical support assistants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Freedom Hall, Room 301, in the Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave. For more info, call Saskia Gaiser at 862-6795 or Chris Scampoli at 862-8801.

. . .

TWO-WHEEL TOUR – The first North Tonawanda Community Bicycle Ride, a casual ride around the city, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Registration begins at noon in the Manhattan Street parking lot. The ride is free. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Helmets recommended.