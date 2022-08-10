Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 10, 2022 – End play

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Herbert Hoover, born on this date in 1874, “About the time we can make the ends meet, somebody moves the ends.”

SECOND TRY – Bad weather forced postponement of the free Party on the Plaza Community Festival last week at Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, but clear skies are forecast for the makeup date, Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be family-oriented activities, face painting, music, snacks and info about community resources.

BUILT TO LAST – Architectural historian Chuck Lachuisa is guest speaker at a meeting of the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association at 7 :30 p.m. tonight in St. Peter's Episcopal Church Hall, 205 Longmeadow Road, Eggertsville. It's free and open to the public.

COFFEE TALK – The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

ROLLING AGAIN – Back after an interruption by Covid is the annual Rotary Car Show with more than 150 vehicles expected from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Northtown Center at Amherst, 1615 Amherst Villa Drive. Judging begins after the presentation of the American flag at noon. Trophies will be presented at 3:30. There also will be raffles, food and beverages for sale, including corn on the cob, and music by DJ Hank Nevins of WBEN radio. For more info, call 716-634-2730 or email wojtowiczr@aol.com.

FESTIVE OCCASION – CHAI, the Council of Heritage and Arts of India, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence with a float parade at 10 a.m. Saturday from Williamsville South High School, 5950 Main St., to Amherst Town Hall. For more info, call 716-242-1121 or visit wnychai.org.

BIG CATCH – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, hosts a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Fried fish dinners are $12. Baked fish and shrimp are $13.

FLIGHT PLAN – Naturalist David O’Donnell, “The Butterfly Man,” will talk about “Gardening for Pollinators” at Amherst’s next Let’s Do Lunch session at noon Aug. 18 at Island Park, 5565 Main St., Williamsville. Fee is $20. Reservations needed by Monday. For more info, email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protomail.com.

