Reporters' Notebook: Aug. 1, 2022 – Learning curve

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to guitarist and singer Jerry Garcia, born on this date in 1942, “You ain’t gonna learn what you don’t wanna know.”

. . .

IT’S A HOWL – Como Lake Bark Park needs 13 dog photos, funny ones, for its 2023 calendar. To enter yours, send a clear photo and a $5 donation to My.360photocontest.com/LancasterUnleashed. Once it’s uploaded, a link can be shared to campaign for votes. Each $1 donation earns a vote. Top dog lands on the calendar’s cover. Next 12 go inside. Photo deadline is Aug. 15. Last day to vote is Aug. 26.

. . .

PRECIOUS CARGO – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee holds two free child car safety seat inspections Tuesday – from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lincoln Park, 299 Decatur Road, Town of Tonawanda, and from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of National Night Out in Parking Lot A at Erie Community College South Campus, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

. . .

BURNING MEMORY – The Court House fire of Aug. 3, 1969, is the topic at the meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. It’s free and open to the public.

. . .

IN BLOOM – Donna Lipowicz, president of the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society, is guest speaker at the Orchard Park Garden Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Road. They also will discuss the National Garden Club flower show at the Erie County Fair. Guests welcome. For more info, call Diana Szczepanski at 716-674-8970.

. . .

ENERGIZED ERA – Opening Thursday at 7 p.m. is “Shout! The Mod Musical” at the Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. Debby Koszelak Swartz directs an all-female cast in songs from the 1960s. More performances at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 12 and 13, and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 14. Tickets are $19, $17 for students, seniors and veterans. More info at starrynighttheatre.com.

. . .

REUNION TIME – The West Seneca High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th reunion at noon Aug. 20 in Radigan’s Restaurant, 4170 Southwestern Blvd. at McKinley Parkway, Orchard Park. Casual attire, cash bar and cash food. Email srys29@yahoo.com or text 716-432-3103.

An Old First Ward Reunion for former students at St. Brigid’s, St. Valentine’s, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bishop Quigley and St. Stephen’s schools and Buffalo Schools 4 and 34 is planned for Sept. 10. Call 716-836-8487 or email lorraine513@verizon.net.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mark Butler, Selina Volpatti, Teresa Reile, Winston Chang, Kathleen Rooney, Bram Hamovitch, Betty A. Lewis, Kyle Uzar, Denise Knapp, Sister Catherine Taberski, Samantha Chambers, Ric Iacobucci, Luca Iacobucci, Jo Polowy, Sue Lampke, Jenna Campanelli, Mary Clare Kurzanski, Matt MacMillan, Elaine Schroeder, Wendy Vukelic, Denton Jajkowski, Jeanette Shields and Sue Cummings.

AND TUESDAY – Cynthia Conides, Dale Volker, Debbie Keller, Rachel Kingston, Arlan Peters, Melanie Perreault, Donna McDaniel Pavlock, Sue Cole Farry, Joelle Seaner, Roger F. Rozler, Kim Gipp, Father Richard “Duke” Zajac, Sue Derose, Michele Ragusa, Tim Dingboom, Sister Mary Angelette Helak and Sister Mary Louis Rustowicz.

