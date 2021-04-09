Reporters' Notebook: April 9, 2021 – Hitting the right note

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation for tax season from musical satirist Tom Lehrer, born on this date in 1928, “On my income tax 1040, it says, ‘Check this box if you are blind.’ I wanted to put a check mark about three inches away.”

. . .

WHEN HUNGRIES HIT – Eggertsville Hose Company, 1880 Eggert Road, Amherst, will offer chicken dinners from Carrubba’s Chicken Pit beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12.

SS. Peter and Paul Church, East Main and Pine streets, Hamburg, is sponsoring a drive-through Weidner’s chicken barbecue dinner from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12.

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, will offer two homemade soups for take-out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Price is $6 a pint for navy bean soup with ham or vegan golabki (Polish cabbage) soup made by Darlene Suba. This will be the church’s last monthly soup sale until fall.