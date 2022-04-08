Reporters' Notebook: April 8, 2022 – Copacetic

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actress and novelist Ilka Chase, born on this date in 1900, “You can always spot a well-informed man – his views are the same as yours.”

. . .

BARGAIN HUNT – The Bellevue Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary holds a flea market and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the fire hall at 511 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.

St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, holds its last flea market till fall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with adoptable pets and free appraisals by Bill Hartung (antiques and collectibles), Chuck Miller (toys and military items) and Bob Collignon (cameras and vintage photos).

. . .

TRAIL MIX – Eight wineries are taking part in the Niagara Wine Trail’s annual “Taste of the Trail” food and wine sampling Saturday and Sunday. A $30 ticket includes food and wine tastings at three locations over the two days. For more info and tickets, visit NiagaraWineTrail.org.

. . .

TIME TO DINE – The Grzechowiak, Stahura and Szymanski families will honor their ancestors who settled in Buffalo’s Polonia by serving 300 free Krolick’s fish fry dinners beginning at 3 p.m. today in St. Stanislaus Church Social Hall, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street.

The Lancaster Renegade Drum Corps offers a drive-through Carrubba’s chicken barbecue at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Boys and Girls Club, 5440 Broadway. $13.

The Holy Name Society of St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville, will serve an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, with eggs, sausage, home fries and beverages, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10. Tickets are $7 adults, $6 seniors and $2 children under 12.

The Frank L. Gierlach American Legion Post, 50 Gates St., Sloan, hosts a drive-through spaghetti dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. $10.

. . .

SUNDAY SERENADE – The Friends of Vienna present violinist Yuki Numata Resnick and cellist Clarice Jensen in concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $14, $5 students. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS ***

*** EASTER EATS – Local artisans offer butter lambs, chocolates, baked goods and handmade Easter baskets at the Totally Sweet Buffalo Easter Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Banchetti by Rizzo’s, 550 North French Road, Getzville. Admission is $5. Kids 16 and under free.

. . .

*** GRAB A CUP – Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio brings the Tim Hortons coffee. For info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

*** HELP FOR UKRAINE – The Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, hosts a benefit for Ukraine from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Music has been donated by the Bobs, the Taverners and Grace Stumberg. There also will be a Ukrainian program and Ukrainian food. For more info, call Charlie McMahon at 716-628-4060.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Saul Elkin, Irene Sipos, Bryan Bechard, Kevin Hassett, Jenny Zabawa, George Sax, Tom Ehni, Dave Constantino, Bill Leary, Carol Stein, Joey V. Bush, Priscilla Crickard, Cathy Burns, Terry Raszeja, Tracy McClure, Gianna May Ruminski, Billy Leary, Ryan Connolly, Cindy McCloskey, Anne Kajfasz, Tevia Gould, Gregory Hall, Cynara Leigh-Ciraulo, Susie Stachewicz, Scott Kuhns, Justin Baginski and Dan McFall.

AND SATURDAY – Deborah Bruch Bucki, Mike Foglia, Lisa Ludwig, Lana Benatovich, Jo Ann Rizzo-Kirsits, Howard Foster, Sandy Beach, Tom W. McGrath, Peter James Sturtevant, Donna Siudak, Ange Passariella, Butch Rohauer, Dr. Eric Kaczor, Ron Weiss, Bev Skorupa, Joan Centra, Corrine “Coco” Nowak, Diana Rousseau, Briana Christiano-Hawkins, Joan Mahar, Owen Waters, Henry A. Nowak, Terry Pietrzak, Norine Rokitka, Alex Hartman, Angela Tona and Delores “Dee” Weymer.

AND SUNDAY – Lori Repicci, Steve Tasker, Sarah Fonzi, Candace Johnson, Lisa Kane, Ilene Fleischmann, Jim Szczublewski, Peg Forcucci, Nancy Johnston, Dr. Reg Abraham, Carly Siuta, Jeff Lester, Dorothy Dillemuth, Gayle Sitarek, Dan Palowski, Karley Patricia Baker, Judy Moskal, Evelyn Skelly, Joanne Ferrelli, Johnny “Big Guy” Melisz, Clare Bruno, Lynne Meidenbauer, Robert Balbick, Nina Crimi, Emma Mariani, Lee Tulumello, Gabe Diel and Peggy Nigrelli.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.