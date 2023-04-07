OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and songwriter Janis Ian, born on this date in 1951, “The best thing you can learn from the worst times of your life is that it always gets better.”

GOOD WORKS – Austin Wagner, a former McDonald’s employee in Arcade who has autism, presented a check this week for more than $3,500 that he raised over the winter for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York through his annual cookie drive. With the help of his mother Michelle, who has worked at McDonald’s for more than 30 years, Austin has made cookies and donated more than $13,000 to Ronald McDonald House over the past six years.

FINISHING TOUCH – Bishop Michael Fisher will bless Easter baskets (swienconka) at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Stanislaus Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street. The church is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

PEEK AT THE PAST – Grace Meibohn of Meibohm Fine Arts will present “Postcards: A Pictorial History of East Aurora and More” at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the East Aurora Library, 550 Main St., East Aurora. She has collected postcards for more than 30 years. The program, sponsored by the Friends of the Aurora Town Public Library, is free, but registration is required. Call 716-652-4440.

REUNION ALERT – The annual Clarence Central School reunion will be held Aug. 5 in Clarence Town Park and organizers are looking for graduates from the years 1950, 1953, 1963 and 1965 to 1969 to represent their classes. For info, call 716-998-5085.

The Diocesan Preparatory Seminary Class of 1968 is planning a 55th Emerald Anniversary reunion in early August and organizers would like to contact missing classmates David D. Miller, Michael J. Nixon, William A. Spencer, Paul T. Escott, John S. Paner and William J. Dowd. Anyone with info about them is asked to call class president Peter T. Johnson at 585-307-8629.

