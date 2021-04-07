Reporters' Notebook: April 7, 2021 – Multiplication

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British journalist and television host David Frost, born on this date in 1939, “Having one child makes you a parent; having two, you are a referee.”

. . .

BLOOMS AHEAD – FeedMore WNY, formerly the Food Bank of Western New York, is accepting orders through April 26 for its spring plant sale. Flats of annuals, 4½-inch pots and 10-inch hanging baskets are available. To order, visit feedmorewny.org/plant-sale. Plants may be picked up from May 1 to June 15 at Lavocat’s Family Greenhouose and Nursery, 8441 County Road, Clarence, or Zittel’s Country Market, 4415 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

. . .