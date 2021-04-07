Reporters' Notebook: April 7, 2021 – Multiplication

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British journalist and television host David Frost, born on this date in 1939, “Having one child makes you a parent; having two, you are a referee.”
BLOOMS AHEAD – FeedMore WNY, formerly the Food Bank of Western New York, is accepting orders through April 26 for its spring plant sale. Flats of annuals, 4½-inch pots and 10-inch hanging baskets are available. To order, visit feedmorewny.org/plant-sale. Plants may be picked up from May 1 to June 15 at Lavocat’s Family Greenhouose and Nursery, 8441 County Road, Clarence, or Zittel’s Country Market, 4415 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.
MAKING AN OFFER – Carousel, a shop at 6094 Main St., Williamsville, that features clothing, farmhouse and vintage items, is inviting non-profit organizations to take part in what it calls “painless fundraising.” On a chosen date, 15% of sales will be donated to the non-profit. For info and to set a date, call 634-5959 or email carouselcc@yahoo.com. Owner Laura Scalfani notes: “It’s a small way to give back to the community that has supported and encouraged me since starting my business in 1997.”
CASH FOR COLLEGE – John J. Welch Squadron 381, Sons of the American Legion, has begun accepting applications for the annual Ruth T. Lyons Memorial Scholarship. Applications are available from noon to 7 p.m. at the John J. Welch American Legion Post, 923 Niagara Ave., Niagara Falls. Applicants must be a member or the son or daughter of a member of the American Legion, the Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion. Deadline for applications is April 30.
Accepting applications for a college scholarship award of up to $1,000 is the Boston Lions Club. Applicants must be high school seniors from the Town of Boston planning to attend college, business school or technical school next fall. Deadline is May 1. For info and applications, call 941-1955, email bostonlionsclub@gmail.com or visit the Boston Lions Club page on Facebook.
