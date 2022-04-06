Reporters' Notebook: April 6, 2022 – Aiming high

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from writer and broadcaster Lowell Thomas, born on this date in 1892, “Do a little more each day than you think you possibly can.”

. . .

GLAD TIDINGS – St. Joseph, portrayed by actor Mick Sacilowski, tells his story in “God’s Son ... My Son,” a presentation at 6:30 p.m. tonight in St. Martha Church, 10 French Road, Depew. It’s free and open to all ages.

The St. John Paul II Schola Cantorum will perform a cappella selections as part of a Lenten Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m. Friday in landmark Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave. All are welcome. For more info, visit blessedtrinitybuffalo.org.

. . .

GET LUCKY – There’s one more chance, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, to get a winning ticket for the annual Ladies Guild basket raffle at St. Gabriel’s Parish Center, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Drawings start when the sale ends at 2. Winners will be notified.

. . .

TREASURE TROVE – The Friends of the Aurora Town Public Library, 550 Main St., East Aurora, will hold a Specials Used Book Sale of coffee table books, old and unique books, and special CDs and DVDs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, when everything will be half price.

. . .

BUILDING BLOCKS – South Towns Gardeners will make nesting balls to provide nest-making materials for birds when they meet at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 2203 Seneca St. Guests welcome. For info, call 716-668-0209.

. . .

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd. Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

. . .

NO CHARGE – The City of Buffalo will offer free shredding of personal and financial documents for city residents from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at JFK Park, 363 Clinton St. No non-confidential items. Unwanted clothing and shoes can be dropped off.

The Niagara County Health Department will hold a free drive-through rabies clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Town of Porter Highway Garage, 1800 Braley Road. Appointments needed. Call 716-439-7444 or visit NiagaraCounty.com/health and click on “Rabies Information.”

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Darleen Pickering Hummert, Raymond Clancy, Gwendolyn Flood, Patrick Murphy, Jennifer Fields, Jodi Skillin, Jean Worden, Ellen Jackson, Laurie Enright, Jim Schaller, Kevin Weiss, Chris Mellerski, Alex Yeates, Ally Head, Alex Cowley, Connor Curry, Gary Blaser, Jay Spear, Calleigh Danner, Barb Makowski, Mark D. Stevens and Mary Meshlovitz.

AND THURSDAY – Ted Nolan, Milt Northrop, Collette Schoellkopf, Jason Gruenauer, Seth Amman, Earl Roberson, Paula E. Galley, Ron Maziarz, Timothy Elling Sr., Miranda Whalen, Karen C. Penziul, Larry Besser, Isaiah Hart, Jeff Nowak, Rick Jones, Dominic Allbritton, Eric Maz, Pat Feldballe, Kevin “K-Dog” Chmura and Thomas Ptak.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

