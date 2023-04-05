OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actress Bette Davis, born Ruth Elizabeth Davis on this date in 1908, “Old age ain’t no place for sissies.”

. . .

SWEET TALK – Ever think of keeping bees? Tom Shultz of Shultz Apiaries in Birdsall will go over the basics at a meeting of the Wyoming County Beekeepers Discussion Group at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County, 36 Center St., Warsaw. To attend, call Donald Gasiewicz at 585-786-2251, Ext. 113, or email drg35@cornell.edu.

. . .

LAST CHANCE – It’s the final week for the annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, Abbott and Weber roads, Lackawanna. Fish dinners and shrimp baskets are served from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, dine in or take out. For info and orders, call 716-825-9364.

. . .

SACRED AIRS – Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, will offer Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” at 7 p.m. Good Friday, featuring soprano Aurora Deeds, contralto Lynne McMurtry, the Calvary church choir and a string quartet. All are welcome.

. . .

FINDERS, KEEPERS – The City of Lockport holds its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday in Outwater Park for children aged 3 to 13. Kenneth “Dynamite Doc” Ozimec will provide music, the Easter Bunny will visit and prizes will be awarded to youngsters who find “special eggs.”

The Seneca Babock Community Association will host an Easter Egg Hunt for kids 12 and under at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Arlene Mychajliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St. All are welcome.

. . .

BETTER DAYS – Wild weather forced postponement of the Guided Dog Walk last weekend at the Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany, but clear skies are forecast for the rescheduled session from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. To sign up, call 585-344-1122.

. . .

PITCH IN – The Lancaster Elks have begun accepting nearly new jewelry, purses, wallets, scarves, hats and accessories for a sale in December to benefit the Lancaster Library. Items may be dropped off through Sept. 30 at the library at 5466 Broadway.

. . .

