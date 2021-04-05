Reporters' Notebook: April 5, 2021 – Time for a change

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to inventor and rights activist Booker T. Washington, born on this date in 1856: “I have learned that the best way to lift one’s self up is to help someone else.”
. . .
Spring Greeting
warm sunshine
rains down upon
green grass
as daffodils and tulips
pop up
from earth below
greeting spring
– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw
. . .
TRANSFORMATIONS – University at Buffalo architecture professor Dennis Maher, who turns building interiors into works of art, is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
LET'S EAT – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will benefit from orders from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Panera Bread, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell. A portion of the check will be donated to customers who pre-order using the code PRFUND or who show a copy of the flyer on the Ten Lives Club Facebook page.
Orchard Park Post 567, American Legion, is resuming its drive-through Chiavetta’s barbecue chicken dinners from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at its new location, 5784 Ellis Road, between Taylor and California roads, Orchard Park. Dinners are $11. For info on advance orders, visit post567.com.
Time again to reserve spaghetti dinners for takeout on Thursday from the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re presale only. Orders will be taken until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Spaghetti and a meatball is $6. Ravioli and a meatball is $7.50. Extra meatballs are $1.75. To order and arrange a pickup time, call 695-6129.
. . .
REUNION TIME – Members of the Depew High School Class of 1971 are planning a 50-year reunion on Sept. 4 and 5 and want to hear from their classmates. Call Andrea Szalanski at 882-2038 or email her at aszalanski@aol.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Peter Case, Charles D. Hahn, Kevin Thurston, Ernst Stavro Travis, Mike Dillon, Larry Krug, Mary Lou Bartus, Father Fabian Maryanski, Chyrisse SantaLucia, Marie Olczak, Hailey Zakrzewski, Rosemary Wilson, Annie LoCicero, Molly Kurzanski, Bob “Bones” Mahoney, Kamryn Snyder, Amy Gambon Lickfeld, Maureen Lyons, Heather Sullivan Brenon, Nadine Kingston, Amy Breslin and Heather Taylor.
AND TUESDAY – Darleen Pickering Hummert, Raymond Clancy, Pat Murphy, Jodi Skillin, Jen Fields, James Schaller, Calleigh Danner, Jean Warden, Gwendolyn Flood, Mario Clark, LouAnne Madore, Ellen Jackson, Kevin Wiess, Chris Mellerski, Mark D. Stevens, Connor Curry, Barb Makowski and Matt Danieu.
