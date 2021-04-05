Reporters' Notebook: April 5, 2021 – Time for a change

. . .

LET'S EAT – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will benefit from orders from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Panera Bread, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell. A portion of the check will be donated to customers who pre-order using the code PRFUND or who show a copy of the flyer on the Ten Lives Club Facebook page.

Orchard Park Post 567, American Legion, is resuming its drive-through Chiavetta’s barbecue chicken dinners from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at its new location, 5784 Ellis Road, between Taylor and California roads, Orchard Park. Dinners are $11. For info on advance orders, visit post567.com.

Time again to reserve spaghetti dinners for takeout on Thursday from the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re presale only. Orders will be taken until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Spaghetti and a meatball is $6. Ravioli and a meatball is $7.50. Extra meatballs are $1.75. To order and arrange a pickup time, call 695-6129.

. . .