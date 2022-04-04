Reporters' Notebook: April 4, 2022 – Good, better, best

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from poet Maya Angelou, born Marguerite Ann Johnson on this date in 1928, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”
TALKING POINTS – Social worker and trauma therapist Poh Lin Lee will speak on “Therapeutic Intervention in Migrant Detention Centers” at noon today in the Bouwhuis Library at Canisius College. It will be streamed live at https://canisius.zoom.us/j/96805527925#success.
Bari Zeigler of Providence Farm Collective and Jajean Rose-Burney of the Western New York Farm Conservancy will talk about the future of farming in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. To link on Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84655532175.
Donovan Rypkema, president of Heritage Strategies International, a consulting firm in Washington, D.C., will speak on “Historic Preservation and the Local Economy” in the final lecture in the Lenses Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Buffalo History Museum. For more info, visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org.
DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Orchard Park American Legion Post, 5784 Ellis Road, is offering a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 2 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through November, starting this week. Dinners are $13.
CENTURY PLUS – Celestine “Sally” Siemankowski Bowman will celebrate her 110th birthday Tuesday at Beechwood Continuing Care in Getzville, where she has been a resident for three years.
Born on Good Friday in 1912, she attended a one-room schoolhouse, Sloan Union Free School No. 9, graduated from St. Ann’s Business School and is the longest-standing member of St. Andrew’s Church in Sloan.
She was a stenographer in the Erie County Welfare and Tax Departments, a senior accounts clerk in the Town of Cheektowaga Tax office and Sloan Village Court stenographer.
She also owned and operated the Cedar Inn in Sloan with her second husband, Peter Szemenciak. She is the mother of five, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 17 and great-great-grandmother of 12.
