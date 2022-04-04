Reporters' Notebook: April 4, 2022 – Good, better, best

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from poet Maya Angelou, born Marguerite Ann Johnson on this date in 1928, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Social worker and trauma therapist Poh Lin Lee will speak on “Therapeutic Intervention in Migrant Detention Centers” at noon today in the Bouwhuis Library at Canisius College. It will be streamed live at https://canisius.zoom.us/j/96805527925#success.

Bari Zeigler of Providence Farm Collective and Jajean Rose-Burney of the Western New York Farm Conservancy will talk about the future of farming in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. To link on Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84655532175.