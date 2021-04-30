Reporters' Notebook: April 30, 2021 – How it is

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to financial columnist James Surowiecki, born on this date in 1967, “A long-term crisis, after a certain point, no longer seems like a crisis. It seems like the way things are.”
. . .
GONE FOR GOOD – Hamburg Rotary Club offers paper shedding from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Northwest Bank, 5751 South Park Ave., Hamburg. $10 per standard bankers box. For more info, visit HamburgRotaryClub.org.
. . .
BE A WINNER – The Ailiamsi Court of The Shrine hosts a Bingo Bonanza at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. For info, call 674-8666.
. . .
HEADS AND TAILS – New Hope Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, offers a drive-through blessing of animals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. All donations benefit the SPCA Serving Erie County.
. . .
HUNGRY? – Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, offers a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. today. $12. Pre-order at 525-0969.
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, hosts a WNY Fun Foods popcorn sale with many flavors by from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.Call 674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.
Vigilant Fire Company, 666 Main St., West Senca, holds a drive-through chicken barbecue starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. $12, cash only.
Alden Rod & Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden, holds a drive-through smoked pork barbecue at noon Sunday. For info, call 431-9292.
. . .
PARTS PLUS – Rods & Customs of Buffalo stages its 36th annual Street Rod and High Performance Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Fucillo Hyundai, 1910 Alvin Road, Grand Island. For info, call 628-6786.
. . .
WELCOME MAT – The Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society hosts an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the history museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Admission is free.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Linda Mabry, Doug Morgano, Peter Cutler, Karen May, James M. Sampson, Jerod Dahlgren, Kait Munro, Edreys Wajed, Pam Grabowski, Diane Sobocinski, Dennis Riegle, Carol Pasnik, Peggy Gonzalez, Mark Romance, Marilyn Jubulis, Diane Moser, Bill Vogt, Betsy Phillips, Chris Cavarello, Rosemarie DeMart, Rich Howland, Dolores Dolly Lindner and Victoria Wienke.
AND SATURDAY – Margaret Sullivan, Jim Lorentz, Jim Staas, Jeffrey Friedman, Bill Westley, Jaclyn Brown, Troy Toohey, Bessie Patterson, Zach Hojnowski, Nolan Oliver, Cindi Vaught, Jackson Buczkowki, Elana Murphy, Ava Yeates, John Young IV, Bogumila Janowska, Conor McDermott, Kevin Biddle, Paige Rathke and Eloise Zoyhofski.
AND SUNDAY – Fred Sulkowski, Kerrie Webster, Tom Buckham, Susan Becker Krebs, Brian Rusk, Emeri Krawczyk, David Mathis, Feng Hew, Danielle Shainbrown, Kimberly Goldyn, Mary Eaton, Don Doster, Debbie Baker, Jillian Au, Becky Allen, Barbara Cunningham, Aaron Weekley, Richard Nogel, Danny Wasiewicz, Jacqueline Shapiro, Nicole Palumbo, Glenn Richardson, Diva Steiner, Maureen Leary Fecio and Peyton Wrazen.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.