OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist Herb Caen, born on this date in 1916, “A man begins cutting his wisdom teeth the first time he bites off more than he can chew.”

NEEDLE POINTERS – The sewing group of the Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary will be selling their handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and every first and third Monday in the hospital atrium.

BEARING GIFTS – Felix Klempka of the Polish Art Club makes an artwork donation to the Central Library in downtown Buffalo during his appearance in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/81117503600.

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Orchard Park American Legion Post, 5784 Ellis Road, begins weekly Chiavetta’s chicken barbecues from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dinners are $15, drive-thru only. Order in advance at post567.com/orders.

HOME RUN – Happy Hour History at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum celebrates the arrival of baseball season with four historians steeped in the history of the game in Buffalo – Paul Langedorfer, Brian “Chip” Martin, James H. Overfield and Mike Billoni. Admission is $5. For prizes, Billoni has donated as door prizes four Buffalo Bisons tickets, a $40 gift card to Colvin Cleaners and an autographed copy of “The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball, 1857-2020.”

GOOD TO GROW – Pat Kroll, a master judge for the African Violet Society and the Gesneriads Society, talks about propagating plants, growing them and displaying them at the next meeting of the Orchard Park Garden Club at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. Guests welcome. For more info, call Diana Szczepanski at 716-674-8970.

FEEL BETTER – Independent Living of the Genesee Region and the Genesee County Office for the Aging will hold a series of free Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshops on six Wednesdays, starting this week with an introductory meeting from 9 a.m. to noon and continuing through May 17 at the GCOFA, 2 Bank St., Batavia. Preregistration is required. Call Cathy DeMare at 585-815-8501, Ext. 400.

SWEET TALK – Ever think of keeping bees? Tom Shultz of Shultz Apiaries in Birdsall will go over the basics at a meeting of the Wyoming County Beekeepers Discussion Group at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County, 36 Center St., Warsaw. To attend, call Donald Gasiewicz at 585-786-2251, Ext. 113, or email drg35@cornell.edu.

