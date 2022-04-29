Reporters' Notebook: April 29, 2022 – Changing channels

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Jerry Seinfeld, born on this date in 1954, “Men don’t care what’s on TV. They only care what else is on TV.”

. . .

STOP BY – The North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St., celebrates the city’s 125th anniversary with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring the Crescendo barbershop quartet at 1:30 and string band Yellow Jack at 3.

Rods and Customs of Buffalo holds its 37th annual Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sanborn Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. For info, call 716-694-0888.

. . .

LET’S EAT – The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, will hold a chowder sale at 11 a.m. Saturday. $8 a quart.

Betsy Ross-Levant Chapter 695, Order of the Eastern Star, hosts a takeout Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sweet Home Masonic Hall, 641 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. $15.

Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, offers a spring pork chop dinner beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday. $14.

Kenmore Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, has a drive-thru Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. $14.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts its annual chicken parmesan dinner Sunday in Woodlawn Beach State Park. Presale dinners by Ilio DiPaulo’s Restaurant at 3:30 p.m. $15. Visit tenlivesclub.com or call 716-646-5577.

. . .

CHURCH NOTES – Jake the Airport Dog is guest in a program entitled “Does God Have Paws?” at noon Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. Moderator Gina Lattuca will introduce new SPCA Serving Erie County president and CEO Caitlin M. Daly.

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, presents its musical group Strike the Rock in a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS ***

*** SAFETY FIRST – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office offers free car seat safety checks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Elma Fire Company, 2945 Bowen Road.

. . .

*** GIFT OF LIFE – Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA will help relieve the ongoing blood supply shortage by hosting Red Cross blood drives once a month. First one is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – James P. Kennedy Jr., Connie Campanaro, Don Paul, Susan Martin, Michelle Richau, Marty Richau, Dean Brownrout, Doug Swift, Garnell Whitfield Jr., Geoffrey Gerow, Monica Mooney, April Stevens, Josh Bowen, Christine M. Kukelka, Judy Kirst, Bob Patterson, Emily Powley, Timothy Zimpfer, Heather Platt-Gulledge, Andy Chudy, Kellan Inman, Suzette Simonson, Pat Smolerek, Alex Robinson, Jack Panek, Riley Moll, Bob Patterson, Nicole Roberts, Jack Nelligan and Sheila Kwiatkowski.

AND SATURDAY – Linda Mabry, Doug Morgano, Peter Cutler, Karen May, James M. Sampson, Jerod Dahlgren, Kait Munro, Edreys Wajed, Denise Beaton, Peggy Gonzalez, Betsy Phillips, Diane Moser, Bill Vogt, Cynthia Q. Schilling, R. N. Schilling, Tim Meidenbauer, Wilson Martinez, Ginny Homewood, Diane Sobocinski, Pam Grabowski, Mark Romance and Rosie DeMart.

AND SUNDAY – Margaret Sullivan, Jim Lorentz, Jim Staas, Jeffrey Friedman, Bill Westley, Jaclyn Brown, Paige Rathke, Bessie Patterson, Troy Toohey, John Young IV, Donna Costa, Sheri Moreno-Lisiecki, Jackson Buczkowski, Elana Murphy, Nolan Oliver, Cindi Vaught, Deborah Woroniecki, Elizabeth Mis Zastrow, Alan B. Stewart, Donald C. Hamman, Pam Calabrese, Brian Janiszewski, Jerry Atkin, Bogumila Janowska and Conor McDermott.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.